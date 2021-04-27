Iron Golem vs Warden in Minecraft: How different are these mobs?

With the Minecraft caves and clifts update coming soon, and the Warden grabbing the attention of players everywhere, some players have made comparisons between them and Iron Golems.

Most information about the Warden comes from interviews with developers and 1.17 Snapshots. This article attempts to differentiate these two mobs in the game.

Iron Golem vs Warden in Minecraft: How different are the mobs?

#1 - Size

Image via ECKOSOLDIER on YouTube

The Warden may have long arms and foliage on its body. However, this mob is larger than an Iron Golem when looking at the two side by side. The Warden’s body is both taller and wider when comparing it to Iron Golems.

#2 - Behavior

Image via Dark Web PE on YouTube

The Warden and Iron Golems have a few differences in terms of behavior in Minecraft. One major difference is the former’s blindness. The Warden will be the first-ever blind mob in Minecraft, while Iron Golems are capable of sight as any other mob is.

The level of hostility between these two is also different. Iron Golems are neutral mobs that can either be unintentionally helpful or purposefully harmful to players.

Users can avoid conflict with these gentle giants by not attacking the golem or its villagers. The Warden, on the other hand, is always hostile towards players as long as the latter is detected..

#3 - Spawning

Image via Mojang

Players that go looking for these mobs will probably never find them in the same place naturally. They can find Iron Golems wandering around any kind of village. In some cases, players can find one in abandoned villages, where it attacks hostile mobs in the area.

However, the Warden can soon be found in the deeper levels of the world. This minemob wanders through deep caves and ravines in an area for sculk blocks.

#4 - Attack power

Image via wallpaper cave

Minecraft players can gather that the Warden is an incredibly strong mob. The Iron Golem can take a player out in a couple of swings after dealing both fall damage and hit damage.

However, the Warden can defeat a player in full Netherite armor in two hits. This makes it one of the strongest mobs in Minecraft.

#5 - What are they made of?

Image via Mojang

One thing that these mobs have in common is the idea that they are made up of blocks found in Minecraft. However, the blocks that players refer to are very different.

According to developer Kingbdogz, the Warden comprises sculk. Sculk is a type of block found in the same dark caves as this mob. Meanwhile, players can make an Iron Golem using four iron blocks for the body and a pumpkin for the head.