Is milk useful in Minecraft 1.19 update?

Milk in Minecraft 1.19 update is one of the many liquids that can be used in several ways. It is one of the liquids that can only be obtained as an item, whereas lava and water are found in the form of blocks as well.

Milk is only obtained in a bucket and can be drunk by players. Though it is a food item, it does not increase any hunger points or saturation. However, it does have some specialties.

Many new players who are jumping into the game for the first time will not know how to obtain or use milk. Though players will usually not need the item, it can be extremely beneficial in certain difficult situations.

How to obtain and use milk in Minecraft 1.19 update

How to get milk in the game

Milk can be obtained from cows, mooshrooms and goats (Image via Minecraft 1.19 update)

Once players are in the world, they will first need a bucket. This is the only item through which milk can be obtained in the game. The crafting recipe for a bucket consists of three iron ingots in a V-shape configuration on a crafting table.

After a bucket is obtained, players must explore the Overworld and either find cows, goats, or mooshrooms. These three mobs will be able to give milk into the bucket once it is used on them.

There is no cooldown time for this process, and players can obtain unlimited milk from these mobs in each bucket. After milk is stored in buckets, they will not stack with each other, taking up separate inventory spaces.

All the uses of milk in the game

All status effects are removed after drinking milk (Image via Minecraft 1.19 update)

Even though milk buckets are not the most used item in the game, they can greatly help players who are under negative status effects. Poison, mining fatigue, darkness, slowness, etc., are some of the negative status effects that players can be affected by while fighting different kinds of hostile mobs. This will hamper their gameplay and strength.

This is where milk buckets are most useful, since they can immediately remove all status effects once the player drinks the item. Although this will also remove the positive status effects.

If players are getting the status effects from a beacon or a conduit, the effects are immediately applied in Bedrock Edition, whereas it can take a few seconds to return in Java Edition.

Cake crafting recipe (Image via Minecraft 1.19 update)

Using milk buckets while fighting in an Ocean Monument is the most useful since players can remove mining fatigue inflicted by Elder Guardians.

Other than that, milk buckets can be used to make a cake. This is a special food item that can be placed as a block and has seven slices, each increasing the hunger by two points. The cake is crafted with three milk buckets, three wheat, two sugar, and one egg.

