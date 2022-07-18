What is cake recipe in Minecraft 1.19 update?

The Cake in Minecraft 1.19 update is a special type of food item. Players are constantly required to keep their hunger bar in check so that they can replenish their health quickly.

They can eat several types of food items to increase hunger bars and saturation drastically. However, a cake is somewhat different.

Food items like porkchops, steak, golden apples, carrots, etc., are eaten by users since they can save them from dying. However, cookies, cakes, glowberries, etc., are simply present for them to eat casually.

Crafting cakes can be slightly tricky, especially for newbies, since they require several types of items.

Crafting recipe and uses of cake in Minecraft 1.19 update

How to craft food item

A cake requires milk buckets, wheat, sugar and eggs for crafting (Image via Minecraft 1.19 update)

First, gamers must gather all the necessary ingredients to craft a cake. The recipe is quite close to how the food item is made in real life. To prepare a cake, readers must have three milk buckets, two sugars, three wheat, and one egg.

Milk buckets can be obtained by using empty buckets on cows. Players can extract milk from the mob when they right-click on cows while holding a bucket.

Sugar is an item that can be directly crafted from sugarcane by placing it in the crafting slot. Wheat is a crop that can be manually grown on tilled dirt blocks or stolen from villages. Finally, users will have to patiently wait for the chickens to drop an egg on the ground randomly.

Once all these items are obtained, they can place three milk buckets horizontally on the topmost crafting slot row, an egg between two sugar items in the next row, and three wheat items in the bottom row. Once all the items are in the correct place, gamers will receive a cake.

Uses of cakes

Cakes can be placed as blocks and several players can eat from seven cake slices (Image via Minecraft 1.19 update)

There are several tasks users can do in the game that can feel like a huge achievement. To celebrate these achievements or any other occasion, the title offers certain items, including cakes.

Readers can make a food item to simply celebrate anything and eat the item with others. Candles can also be placed on a cake.

The most fascinating feature about this food item is that it can be placed on any block. Hence, it can be used as a decoration block.

When gamers right-click the cake block, they eat a part of it. It has seven slices, each increasing the hunger bar by one point.

Moreover, pandas might be attracted to and eat cakes if they are dropped on the floor as items. They can also be used to increase the composter level by 1.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far