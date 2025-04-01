Is the Minecraft Craftmine Update available for Bedrock Edition?

Mojang Studios recently announced the Craftmine Update as part of its annual Minecraft April Fools’ celebration. This update brings a unique twist to Minecraft, allowing players to craft their own mines. While many gamers are keen to try this experimental update, some have been questioning: Is the Craftmine Update available for Bedrock Edition?

Ad

Bedrock players would be disappointed to learn that the Craftmine Update is only available for PC users using the Java version, as it has been released solely for Minecraft: Java Edition. Mojang tends to release Java Edition-specific April Fools' updates.

Because the developer has not released a Bedrock-compatible version, Bedrock Edition players on Windows 10, Xbox, PlayStation, Nintendo Switch, and iOS and Android smartphones will not be able to access this update.

Ad

Trending

Chart New Territories with the ultimate Minecraft Seed Generator!

Why is it not available for Minecraft Bedrock?

Bedrock doesn't usually receive these updates (Image from Mojang Studios)

There are several reasons why the Craftmine Update is exclusive to Java Edition:

Ad

Snapshots: Java Edition allows Mojang Studios to release snapshots. They are experimental versions of the game that players can test before official updates. Bedrock Edition does not have the same snapshot system, and this makes it harder to release temporary updates like this one. Bedrock does have Beta and Preview, which are close but not the same. Java’s Flexibility: Java Edition is more flexible when it comes to modifying game mechanics. Mojang can quickly implement and test changes in Java before considering them for Bedrock. The Bedrock Edition operates on a different engine, which requires a different approach to updates. April Fools’ Tradition: Mojang’s April Fools’ updates have historically been Java-exclusive, with no equivalent updates for Bedrock Edition. This is likely because these updates are temporary and experimental, making Java the ideal platform for testing such concepts.

Ad

How to try the update for Java Players

You can access the update in Java Edition (Image from Mojang Studios)

For those playing on Java Edition, the update can be accessed via snapshots, which can be enabled by following these steps:

Ad

Open the Minecraft Launcher. Go to the Installations tab. Enable snapshots and select the Latest Snapshot. Launch the game and enjoy The Craftmine Update!

Java players can also experience this update with friends through Java Realms. Mojang has warned that snapshots can cause issues with saved worlds. Thus, players should back up their data before playing.

The Craftmine Update is an exciting and creative addition to Minecraft’s long-standing tradition of April Fools’ updates. It remains a Java-exclusive feature, meaning Bedrock Edition players will not have access to it.

However, while Bedrock players may miss out, Mojang continues to support both editions with frequent updates.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Uncover new worlds with our Minecraft Seed Generator!