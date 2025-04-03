Is Minecraft Litematica 1.21.5 available for download?

Mojang recently released the Minecraft 1.21.5 Spring to Life update on March 25, 2025. The modding community tries to update their mods to the game's latest version after almost every update or game drop. This is also the case with Litematica, the popular schematics mod for Minecraft.

As of now, the Litematica mod has not yet been updated for Minecraft 1.21.5 Spring to Life game drop. Here is everything to know about Litematica's latest development.

Note: This information is subject to change when Litematica modders release an update.

Minecraft Litematica's latest version, and when could we expect the 1.21.5 version

Which version does Litematica currently support?

Litematica currently supports up to Minecraft 1.21.4. (Image via Modrinth)

Litematica modders keep the mod up to date on the Modrinth website, where they constantly upload the newest mod versions. As of now, the mod is compatible with the 1.21.4 game version, which was released back on December 3, 2024. The latest version of the mod, which was updated a month ago, supports the 1.21.4 game version.

There is not even a beta or alpha version for Minecraft 1.21.5. This means that the developers might take a few days to release the mod compatible with the new game drop.

When can we expect the Litematica mod to be compatible with Minecraft 1.21.5?

By looking at Litematica's update cycle, it might take them a month to update the mod to 1.21.5. (Image via Modrinth/masa)

In recent times, Litematica modders have always updated the mod as Mojang released new game drops. Hence, the game drop release date and that of the mod can be compared to find out how much time it took to update the mod.

By looking at game versions and mod updates for 1.21, 1.21.2, and 1.21.4, it is clear that Litematica developers took about a month to release a stable mod version for the newest game version.

Through this pattern, it can be expected that Litematica might take a few more weeks to update to Minecraft 1.21.5.

Can the older Litematica mod version work on Minecraft 1.21.5?

Older Litematica versions cannot work with Minecraft 1.21.5. (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming/Modrinth App)

Even though some mods are not updated to the latest game versions, they can still run smoothly if installed manually. This is not the case with litematica. When the 1.21.4-compatible Litematica mod was tried on Minecraft Fabric 1.21.5, it produced an error message and did not open the game.

Hence, players must simply wait for the mod to be updated by the developers.

