Is Minecraft OptiFine 1.21.10 available for download?

Many players will now be searching for the Minecraft OptiFine 1.21.10 mod to download. It is one of the most popular performance mods that optimizes various game engines to increase FPS and minimize stutters and lags. Since it is one of the oldest performance mods, it has been used by millions of players to date. However, keeping up with Mojang's quick update releases can be difficult for modders, as they have to update their projects.

As of now, Minecraft OptiFine 1.21.10 has not been released, neither as a preview nor a stable version. Here are more details about the mod's latest versions and development progression.

Development details and expected release window for Minecraft OptiFine 1.21.10

Development progress for Minecraft OptiFine 1.21.10

OptiFine's development is stuck in 1.21.9 (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Discord/OptiFine)

OptiFine's latest development can be tracked on their official Discord server or social media accounts. On their server, they mentioned that the mod for 1.21.9 is 90% complete. They are currently fixing some bugs before releasing a stable version for The Copper Age game drop.

The main reason why OptiFine has not yet started working on 1.21.10 is that it is a hotfix update for Java Edition, released by Mojang a few days after The Copper Age game drop release. The Minecraft 1.21.10 fixes a few small bugs that crept up after the 1.21.9 release on September 30, 2025. Hence, the modding team is focusing on 1.21.9 first.

On OptiFine's website, the developers have released a preview version for the 1.21.9 game version. However, there are no 1.21.10 compatible mods.

How to download Minecraft OptiFine 1.21.9

OptiFine developers could take some time releasing a 1.21.10 compatible version (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Mojang Studios)

Since Minecraft OptiFine 1.21.10 preview or stable versions might take some time to release, players can download and test out OptiFine for the 1.21.9 game version. Here are the steps to download and install the latest preview version of the mod:

Head to the official OptiFine website. Select the latest Minecraft 1.21.9 compatible mod version. For me, the current version is "HD U J7 pre2". Download and open the mod installer. The installer will automatically select the root Minecraft directory to install itself. Open the official Minecraft Launcher and select the OptiFine 1.21.9 game version and hit Play.

