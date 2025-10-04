Minecraft to release quick 1.21.10 hotfix update for Java Edition

Mojang will soon release a Minecraft 1.21.10 hotfix update for Java Edition. The work on this update started immediately after the 1.21.9 The Copper Age game drop was released. The developers quickly find several glitches and bugs that plagued the game after the game drop's release. Hence, the hotfix is now underway.
On October 2, 2025, Mojang released a release candidate for Minecraft 1.21.10. Here are all the details about it.
Minecraft 1.21.10 hotfix update to be released soon on Java Edition
After Mojang released Minecraft 1.21.9, The Copper Age, many players noticed various bugs and started to report them to the game's bug tracker website.
One bug completely broke the repeater command blocks' tp command, which broke the player's character when they were teleported. Some item entities passing through blocks acted incorrectly; for example, bubble columns threw items way higher than they should.
Another bug was about a piston head clipping through entities like minecarts when the latter is stuck in cobwebs or powder snow.
Hence, Mojang was quick to fix some of these issues and drop the first release candidate for a Minecraft 1.21.10 hotfix update. Below are all the bug that are fixed in this small update:
- MC-211096 - Entities in cobwebs clip through pistons
- MC-278182 - Items glitch inside the piston head when pushed through powder snow or cobwebs
- MC-301916 - The behavior of wind charges when colliding with certain blocks is different
- MC-302321 - Chunks don't load while the player is being teleported
- MC-302383 - Rooms with carpet on the floor cannot have maps in item frames placed on walls touching the floor
- MC-302405 - Repeating(or chain) command block with any form of /tp [player] doesn't constantly tp the player to one spot
- Fixed an issue that caused entities on bubble columns to fly high up into the air
As of now, Mojang has not revealed when they will officially release Minecraft 1.21.10. However, since it is a very small hotfix update that is already in the release candidate stage, chances are that it can be released in the coming week.
How to download and try Minecraft 1.21.10 release candidate 1
The first release candidate of Minecraft 1.21.10 is already out for players to test. Here is a short guide on downloading and playing it:
- Open Minecraft's official launcher.
- Select Java Edition.
- Open the version drop-down menu beside the Play button.
- Select "Latest Snapshot", which should say "1.21.10-rc1".
- Hit play and let the launcher download the new game files.
- Once in the game, create a new single-player world to test all the new changes.
