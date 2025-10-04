Minecraft Championship (MCC) The Copper Crown 2025: Date, teams, and where to watch

The Minecraft Championship (MCC) The Copper Crown 2025 has been announced, and fans are quite excited. This edition of the tournament, created by Scott Major and Noxcrew, will take place at Twitch Rivals and feature popular Minecraft creators and streamers as they dive into a tournament based on the newly released Copper Age game drop.Here's everything you need to know to watch the Minecraft Championship (MCC) The Copper Crown 2025.When does Minecraft Championship (MCC) The Copper Crown 2025 begin?The Minecraft Championship (MCC) The Copper Crown 2025 will take place on October 19, 2025. This event follows the success of MCC Builder's Guild and their first-ever live LAN event at the earlier Twitch Rivals 2025. So, it comes as no surprise that players cannot wait to dive into this next installment of the popular series.MCC The Copper Crown 2025 will see 10 teams of four members each competing across an array of exciting games and challenges in a custom Minecraft world based on the recent Copper Age game drop. The teams will attempt to accumulate the most amount of coins by completing objectives and challenges based on mobs and items from the recent update.The final part of MCC The Copper Crown 2025 will feature an elimination round where the top two teams battle it out for victory in Dodgebolt, an event where they must shoot arrows and take down members of the opponent team.What time does the Minecraft Championship (MCC) The Copper Crown 2025 beginThe Minecraft Championship (MCC) Pride 25 will begin at 7 PM BST on October 19, 2025Here are the timings of the live event across all major time zones:AmericaET (Eastern Time): Sunday, October 19, 2:00 pmPT (Pacific Time): Sunday, October 19, 11:00 amEuropeBST (UK, summer): Sunday, October 19, 7:00 pmCEST (Central Europe, summer): Sunday, October 19, 8:00 pmUTC/GMT: Sunday, October 19, 6:00 pmAsiaIST (India): Sunday, October 19, 11:30 pmCST (China) / SGT (Singapore): Monday, October 20, 2:00 amKST (Korea) / JST (Japan): Monday, October 20, 3:00 amAustralia / OceaniaAEDT (Australia East, daylight): Monday, October 20, 5:00 amNZDT (New Zealand, daylight): Monday, October 20, 7:00 amAlso read: How to use X-ray in Minecraft 1.21.9Where to watch Minecraft Championship The Copper Crown 2025You can watch Minecraft Championship (MCC) The Copper Crown 2025 from the streams of each participant on Twitch (Image via MCC.live)You can watch Minecraft Championship (MCC) The Copper Crown 2025 on the Twitch/stream links listed for each player on the official MCC live website. The site will also feature a live countdown till the start of the event alongside links to individual players of the 10 teams.It must be mentioned that the MCC website simply acts as a portal for players to access the streams of individual streamers so that they can watch their favorite POV from the championship. You will have to click and join a streamer's link for individual gameplay or follow Noxcrew's link to see an overview of the events as a whole.During the MCC The Copper Crown 2025, viewers will also be able to interact with the progression of events in real-time. They can vote to predict the winner of each round and see if their choice comes through at the end of each stage. The live scoreboard on the website will also show a game-wise and player-wise breakdown of all coins collected. It is updated in real-time, allowing viewers to track the progression without needing to dive into a stream.Also read: How to download Minecraft 1.21.9 Copper Age update for Java EditionAll competing players and teams in Minecraft Championship (MCC) The Copper Crown 2025Here are all the teams and members participating in Minecraft Championship (MCC) The Copper Crown 2025 (Image via X/@MCC)Minecraft Championship (MCC) The Copper Crown 2025 will feature ten teams of four players each as they compete in several challenges to get to the top two. These teams comprise some of the most popular gamers and streamers, as well as some fresh faces.Here are all teams and competing members in Minecraft Championship (MCC) The Copper Crown 2025:Red RabbitsOllieGamerzShadoune666aldo_geodeusamirOrange OcelotsConnorEatsPantsItzMasayoshiPurpledSneegsnagYellow YaksCambam010SeapeekaybekyamonsoupforeloiseLime LlamasOwengeJuiceRenthedogfalsesymmetryimpulseSVGreen GeckosBaboAbeFoolishGTubbo_SleepyCyan CoyotesCaptainSparklezPeteZahHuttSykkunoTeanaKittenAqua AxolotlsShubbleYTaimseyhannahxrosexChocoBarsBlue BatsOrionSoundPearlescentMoonSmajor1995SolidarityGamingPurple Pandas4CVIT5upppseskayfanfanPink ParrotsGeminiTayGoodTimesWithScarGrianfruitberries