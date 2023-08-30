Is Minecraft Steve skin in Fortnite?

Fortnite boasts many unique crossover skins, but is there a Minecraft Steve skin? This intriguing possibility has sparked online discussions among players and fans alike. While the popular Battle Royale already features characters from Street Fighter to Marvel Comics, people have been wondering about the existence of the voxel-based protagonist.

It’s possible that Epic Games could collaborate with Microsoft, but are the Fortnite streamers on TikTok telling the truth? Is there a secret, exclusive Minecraft Steve skin lurking somewhere in the game’s code?

Is there a Minecraft Steve skin in Fortnite?

People have claimed Steve has been in the game for more than a year - but he isn't (Image via KingAlexHD/YouTube)

Unfortunately, the answer is no. There is no Minecraft Steve skin in Fortnite. There is “All-Hallow’s Steve,” but that’s just a character in a onesie with a mask on. That isn’t connected to Mojang Studios’ hit voxel builder at all.

Over the past few weeks, a wide assortment of YouTube and TikTok content creators have been spreading this as a fact, claiming that Minecraft Steve is somewhere in Fortnite. However, as of August 2023, this is not accurate. While it's possible that he could eventually appear in the game through collaboration, there is currently no official inclusion of the block-based protagonist in Epic's Battle Royale.

Fortnite TikToks are spreading misinformation

Quite a few TikTokers are claiming that the skin exists in the game, but it simply does not right now (Image via wateryshoe, Dailydoseofnews4k, & holybao/TikTok)

Unfortunately, there are lots of content creators who spread misinformation, whether intentionally or not, stating that Minecraft Steve is in Epic's Battle Royale title.

Some content creators, like wateryshoe said they’re the only person with the skin. Admittedly, the content creator showed footage, but it’s a mod, not a world-exclusive skin.

Not all content creators on TikTok spread this as a fact, though. Dailydoseofnews4k originally posted the Minecraft skin but then stated in the comments that it’s a Skin Changer.

Other content creators claim there are secret tricks to unlocking the Minecraft Steve skin in the game, such as changing your region and inputting a particular code. Sadly, these are fake.

Chilly Kdog, a Fortnite content creator, also confirmed that the supposed Minecraft skin is just a skin-changer. This means players use a third-party website to unlock a cosmetic that doesn’t exist in the Battle Royale.

Just because there isn’t a Minecraft Steve skin in the game now doesn’t mean there won’t be one in the future. It’s entirely likely, with both properties being incredibly popular right now. However, regardless of what you come across on TikTok or YouTube, there isn’t one in the game right now.

While you can't use Steve in Epic's game, you can bring several skins to Minecraft.