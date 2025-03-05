Is there a Mob Vote in Minecraft Live 2025?

Minecraft Live 2025 is scheduled for March 22, 2025. Up until last year, one of the most anticipated features of these events was the Mob Vote. Players would usually get to influence the game's development by choosing which new creature would be added. This year is set to mark a significant change in that tradition.

There will be no Mob Vote in Minecraft Live 2025, as Mojang has decided to cancel the voting process this year. The decision likely stems from the backlash and controversy that surrounded the Mob Vote during the previous years.

History of Mob Votes in Minecraft

Minecraft Mob Votes were fun while they lasted (Image via Mojang Studios)

Minecraft first introduced Mob Votes in 2017 during its annual live event. Players would vote on one of three new mob ideas, and the winning mob would be added to the game. The first-ever winner was the Phantom, a flying hostile mob that attacks players who haven't slept for three in-game days.

The Mob Vote became a highly anticipated part of the annual live event. The Glow Squid won the 2020 Mob Vote, which was then followed by the Allay in 2021 and the Sniffer in 2022. Each year, fans expressed frustration with the voting system, feeling that Mojang was forcing the community to choose between three equally interesting ideas.

By 2023, the frustration reached its peak. Mojang tried to address the issue by giving each mob a clear mechanical purpose in the reveal videos. The options included the Crab, the Penguin, and the Armadillo. Even with the added information, fans still debated heavily on what each mob would bring to the game.

The lack of detailed information only made the situation worse, as players couldn't fully understand what they were voting for. A large portion of the community began calling for a boycott and demanded that Mojang add all three mobs instead of forcing a vote.

The backlash became one of the biggest controversies in the game's history. Although the Armadillo eventually won and has since been accepted by most players, the negative response left a lasting mark.

Why was the Mob Vote cancelled?

Senior game designer Cory Scheviak spoke openly about the Mob Vote. He explained that one of the biggest problems with the system was the fans' perception that Mojang had already developed all three mobs and was simply withholding content. In reality, the mobs presented during the vote were only concepts, not fully developed features.

Most fans were not aware of this or would not care about it. This confusion, combined with Mojang's growing size and financial success, led many players to believe the company could easily add all three mobs but chose not to.

With so much negativity surrounding the event, it's not surprising that Mojang decided to cancel the Mob Vote for 2025. The company hasn't officially confirmed if the vote will return in future years or if the community will have any say in upcoming updates.

Minecraft Live 2025 is still expected to showcase new features and updates coming to the game. Mojang will likely reveal more about the next game drop and movie.

The cancellation of the Mob Vote may disappoint some fans, but it could also allow Mojang to focus on creating more balanced and fully developed content without the added pressure of a community vote.

