Is there Optifine for Minecraft 1.20.4? Answered

Mojang just rolled out the Minecraft 1.20.4 update for the Java Edition, which was a small hotfix concentrating on resolving an odd bug that made items vanish when placed in a decorated pot. Many players are quickly updating to the latest version to avoid issues with their items and the decorated pot.

There's a rising interest in installing Optifine on this new release. This article delves into the details of the Optifine mod's availability for version 1.20.4 and provides a guide on obtaining it.

Optifine for Minecraft 1.20.4: All you need to know

Optifine has earned significant popularity within the community due to the affection it receives and its distinctive optimizations, offering compatibility that many other visual mods struggle to match.

Optifine has not been updated for Minecraft 1.20.4 yet. Players can anticipate an upcoming release shortly, given that this version was a minor hotfix update without any new features.

Latest available version and how to download

The active developers of this well-known mod consistently keep the community informed about the progress made for upcoming versions through their social media channels.

As of December 12, 2023, Optifine is currently accessible for Minecraft 1.20.1, and the development progress for version 1.20.2 stands at 85%. When this mod is available for the desired version, players can install it by following these steps:

Step 1: Download the latest available version of Optifine from the official website.

Step 2: Open the downloaded .jar file using Java. A dialog box will pop up.

Step 3: Ensure that the game directory displayed by the dialog box is correct, and click on the install button.

The installation process will only take a couple of seconds. Once finished, a new Optifine version of the game becomes available in the official launcher. Players can open it to experience vanilla Minecraft with additional visual features and optimizations, ensuring a higher quality and smoother gameplay experience.

However, players who cannot wait to enjoy the latest version with shaders can try out the Iris Shaders mod, which also provides shader compatibility.

Unlike Optifine, Iris Shaders is a Fabric-compatible mod boasting similar visual features and optimizations to enhance the overall gaming experience. Interested readers can learn how to install it for themselves from here.

How to use shaders

Shader selection screen (Image via Mojang)

Shaders are the primary reason most players choose to install Optifine on their systems. This feature, supported by the mod, is capable of displaying the game with stunning visuals and lighting. It has the potential to elevate the visual experience, making Minecraft comparable to new-generation AAA titles.

To use shaders with Optifine, follow these steps:

Step 1: Launch the game and navigate to options.

Step 2: Open the video settings.

Step 3: Click on the shaders option and select the "Shaders folder" option.

Step 4: The shaderpacks folder will open. Download your choice of shaders and move them here.

Step 5: Select the shader file in the game and press done.

Once the shader is applied, the visuals will undergo a drastic change. Users with mid or low-end systems can choose to install lite shaders, allowing them to maintain playable framerates while enjoying improved graphics.