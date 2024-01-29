"It's just like Lootr mod": Minecraft players react to new vault block coming to 1.21 update

Back in 2023, Mojang announced the Minecraft 1.21 update. The game developers showcased several features for the update, including trial chambers that contain various rooms with different challenges. Since Mojang now has a different kind of development cycle where they introduce more features as they confirm them for the update, they recently introduced a brand new block called 'vault'.

Because of the Minecraft community's active nature, many people talked about the new block showcased by Mojang in their monthly YouTube video. Some also drew parallels between the new vault block and the Lootr mod.

One Reddit user named Sucks_Eggs stated:

"It's just like the Lootr mod which is important for like every smp mod pack."

Minecraft Redditors react to new vault block for 1.21 update

As soon as Mojang uploaded their new video featuring the vault block, Redditors were quick to jump on it and discuss it. A Redditor named 'Nature17-NatureVerse' posted a picture of the block and gave all the details of how it was announced.

The vault block in Minecraft 1.21 update looked quite similar to the new trial spawner blocks situated in the new structure. In the video, Mojang presenter Vu Bui explained how these blocks can be unlocked using trial keys to receive rare loot.

Similar to how spawner blocks have a tiny mob rotating around them, the vault block shows loot inside it. The front side of the block has a massive keyhole in it, where the trial keys can be inserted.

Since this was quite a popular new addition, the post went instantly viral on the game's official subreddit. Within a day, it accrued over 4,000 upvotes and loads of comments.

Since Minecraft players frequently use various mods to add third-party features, they quickly commented that the new trial vault blocks reminded them of the Lootr mod. This mod changes loot chests and makes their loot tables different for different players.

The new vault block will also have this feature, so there won't be a race to find and unlock the treasure first. This is a brilliant implementation for multiplayer servers, where several players could flock to the block and not be disappointed for it being already looted.

Though people loved the concept of new vault blocks, they also discussed how this mechanic would allow every player to have similar kinds of loot without any compromises or risks.

"This could be a good feature for multiplayer. I’m not sure why people are so negative and aggressive on this sub. It’s just like lootr mod which is important for like every smp mod pack. I hope they aim to implement this across the board instead of leaving them just to trial chambers, it could be a game changer then for smps."

Not all Redditors were happy with the new vault block. Some complained that the feature was quite underwhelming. Others said that the trial chambers are more difficult than the Minecraft End Cities but do not have new valuable loot worth risking their lives for.

Overall, the community expressed their opinions about the new trial vault block showcased by Mojang for Minecraft 1.21 update. This block could be featured in the upcoming 1.21 snapshots, and players can test it out.