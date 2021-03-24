Create
Karl Jacobs receives overwhelming support online after suffering from headaches and anxiety 

Image via Karl Jacobs
Jorge A. Aguilar "Aggy"
Karl Jacobs had to take a break from his stream last night after citing that he'd been having headaches and been really anxious in a tweet.

Jacobs posted the tweet on his second account. This is how he put it across

“Idk what’s going on tonight, been rly anxious and have a headache today so I’m gonna take a break from Internet more or less for the night…”

Within minutes, his post was swarmed with supporters and fans who wanted to check on him. Some wanted to wish him well, while others were wondering what was wrong.

These were a few replies to his post on Twitter:

A common theme Karl Jacob’s mentions were pictures of pets. Fans were hoping that Karl Jacobs would feel better after seeing the pictures because pets are cute and help lightne up the mood.

These were some of the cutest pictures:

Jacobs has not responded to any tweets or posted since so it seems like he was serious when stating that he will be taking a break from the internet till he feels better.

Karl Jacobs' post is his most popular in a long time

The amount of support Karl Jacobs has received is quite overwhelming. This is one of Karl Jacob's most viral tweets, with over 126k likes and 7.2k comments in 11 hours. With such support, Karl Jacobs should eventually feel better.

Streamers lead stressful lives as they're always under the public eye and Karl Jacobs is no different.

Karl Jacobs may not be streaming for a while, but rest assured, he's unlikely to lose his fans in that time.

Published 24 Mar 2021, 00:07 IST
