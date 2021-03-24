Karl Jacobs receives overwhelming support online after suffering from headaches and anxiety 

Karl Jacobs had to take a break from his stream last night after citing that he'd been having headaches and been really anxious in a tweet.

Idk what’s going on tonight, been rly anxious and have a head ache today so I’m gonna take a break from Internet more or less for the night. Love u guys hope everyone is all feelin good n safe! 💕 — karl! (@honkkarl) March 23, 2021

Jacobs posted the tweet on his second account. This is how he put it across

“Idk what’s going on tonight, been rly anxious and have a headache today so I’m gonna take a break from Internet more or less for the night…”

Within minutes, his post was swarmed with supporters and fans who wanted to check on him. Some wanted to wish him well, while others were wondering what was wrong.

These were a few replies to his post on Twitter:

Take as much time as u need karl. Take care — Amaloa🌸🌧🌱 (@amaloaaaa) March 23, 2021

KARL WE LOVE YOU “ooooo, look into the spinning circle Karl, Karl, the circle is telling you your fans love you and to take care of yourself, you wanna take care of yourself so bad ooooo” pic.twitter.com/YfEpLVCJu1 — J (@J_The_Political) March 23, 2021

night night karl <3 anyone who reads this: drink some water, turn on a stream or anything that comforts you and get some rest. not all days will be good ones but that’s ok. the least we can do is take care of ourselves :)) goodnight everyone!! — hailey :) (@actuallyhailey) March 23, 2021

A common theme Karl Jacob’s mentions were pictures of pets. Fans were hoping that Karl Jacobs would feel better after seeing the pictures because pets are cute and help lightne up the mood.

These were some of the cutest pictures:

take all the time you need🤍 here’s a cute picture for the meantime:) pic.twitter.com/m5nm9LZX4t — ky 🎰 (@kswag716) March 23, 2021

Ily man!/p its tough but we're tough too <3 heres a photo of my pet mouse for some hopefully happy chemical!! pic.twitter.com/c78NT3CU3o — Punko_Possum (@PossumPunko) March 23, 2021

hope this makes u feel better dawg <3 pic.twitter.com/kqsUjNMHzZ — jaidyn gay (@pussythrobbin18) March 23, 2021

Jacobs has not responded to any tweets or posted since so it seems like he was serious when stating that he will be taking a break from the internet till he feels better.

Karl Jacobs' post is his most popular in a long time

The amount of support Karl Jacobs has received is quite overwhelming. This is one of Karl Jacob's most viral tweets, with over 126k likes and 7.2k comments in 11 hours. With such support, Karl Jacobs should eventually feel better.

Streamers lead stressful lives as they're always under the public eye and Karl Jacobs is no different.

hope you start feeling better karl! i also have a headache but it’s from all my precal i’m doing. sending you good vibes and love from my dog and i ❤️❤️❤️ pic.twitter.com/YNTcz9JDho — megan (@that_one_w33b) March 23, 2021

don't even worry karl! you don't owe us an explanation, go rest and remember to eat and stay hydrated :) i'm sorry you're feeling anxious, i hope you feel better soon ❤️ — cel (@ohwellcel) March 23, 2021

Don’t worry Karl your health is way more important if you have any issues you can tell us or even me (not trying to simp-) but I hope you feel better I know how you feel I have Ben really really sick too it sucks love you Karl 💙💙💙 — Yazzbree07 (@ambreemoon007) March 23, 2021

Karl Jacobs may not be streaming for a while, but rest assured, he's unlikely to lose his fans in that time.

