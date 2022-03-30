Leatherworker in Minecraft: Everything you need to know

Villagers in Minecraft can have many professions. They begin their careers and work their way up to become masters of their craft. One such profession is a Leatherworker.

Leatherworkers, as the name suggests, dabble in the sales of leather goods. Players can also help a villager become a leatherworker.

Here is all players need to know about Leatherworkers.

Everything that players need to know about the Leatherworker in Minecraft

There are currently 15 different jobs that a villager can take up when they decide on their profession in Minecraft. When players spawn, the professions of the villagers they encounter are usually pre-determined.

However, players can influence villagers who are unemployed to take up a particular profession by using the specific profession block.

How to get find a Leatherworker in Minecraft

Players can find a Leatherworker inside of a village or by making an unemployed villager change their profession (Image via Minecraft)

The easiest way for players to find a Leatherworker is to locate the nearest village. Players who find a village will have a good chance of locating a Leatherworker, or at least a villager they can make into a Leatherworker.

To turn an unemployed villager into a Leatherworker, players simply have to place down their career block, which for Leatherworkers is a cauldron.

What can players do with Leatherworkers?

Players can trade with the Leatherworker to gain access to high-quality leather goods (Image via Minecraft)

Leatherworkers craft and sell items that are made of leather, including armor, horse armor, and saddles. Some of these items are going to be easier to get from a Leatherworker than for a player to obtain by themselves.

Players can build up their Leatherworker's level and reputation at the start by trading them leather for emeralds.

Players can get better quality gear as their villagers' trade level increases

Players can get some nice items such as horse armor from the Leatherworker (Image via Minecraft)

When villagers start out, they begin as novice level craftsmen. This is increased by more trades with players. With each increase in level, they will gain more items to sell and the trade values will become better.

An example of this is at Master level trading, where players can offer the Leatherworker 6 emeralds for 1 saddle. This is a great way for players to snag up some items through trades.

The armor offered will be different colors

Players can dye their armor their favorite color to make their armor stand out (Image via Minecraft)

When players trade with a Leatherworker, the armor that they receive from them can be different colors. This can make for some interesting color combinations.

Though leather is not the best armor, it is customizable, and players can use their own dyes to change the color. This goes for horse armor as well, and players can dye it any color they wish.

