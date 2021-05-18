"Let me be a crucial part of the MCU, please": TommyInnit reacts as Anthony Mackie reveals that his kids watch Minecraft

TommyInnit and Anthony Mackie? For a Minecraft fan, anything's possible.
Mackie, aka the new Captain America, sent Minecraft fans across the globe into a collective frenzy after revealing that his kids watch the game and a "British dude," whom many believe is none other than Thomas "TommyInnit" Simons.
In a recent interview with People, the Marvel star revealed how his children haven't been as impressed with his role as Falcon as they were when he made a small appearance on Sesame Street.
However, what ended up attracting the attention of Minecraft fans globally was the following revelation. He stated that his kids might be more interested in his job if it involved playing video games online, just like their favorite Twitch streamers:
"I can't remember his name, but there's this British dude who sits online and plays Minecraft, and all these kids watch him. This dude is like Michael Jackson in my house, to my boys."
The statement sparked a meltdown online, as fans flocked to Twitter to decipher which "British dude" the 42-year-old could be referring to.
Enter TommyInnit, one of the poster boys of Minecraft, who responded to the online buzz by casually throwing his hat into the ring for an MCU role:
In light of Anthony Mackie's exciting revelations and TommyInnit's possible involvement, Twitter was soon abuzz with a plethora of reactions.
Fans react to Anthony Mackie's Minecraft reveal ft TommyInnit
TommyInnit is one of the most notable British YouTubers today, having amassed a stellar following from fans throughout an immensely successful career so far.
The 17-year old is one of the fastest-growing Twitch streamers and YouTubers in the world today, whose meteoric rise in popularity continues to make waves across the streaming circuit.
Apart from his entertaining exploits in Minecraft, TommyInnit is also known for sliding into the comments section of many a celebrity, having done so with the likes of Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson, Ariana Grande, Taylor Swift, and more.
However, with his most recent tweet, directed at The Falcon and Winter Soldier star Anthony Mackie, the internet star ended up creating a massive stir online.
Here are some of the reactions online, as fans weighed in on Mackie's Minecraft connection ft TommyInnit:
While the reference to a "British dude" also brings up popular names such as George Henry "GeorgeNotFound" Davidson and Wilbur Soot, TommyInnit seems to be the clear favorite.
With excitement levels reaching astronomical heights, it now remains to be seen which Minecraft star is the favorite of Captain America's children.