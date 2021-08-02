Levitation status effect in Minecraft: Everything players need to know

Levitation is one of the most interesting status effects in Minecraft. It provides peculiar effects that are drastically different from other potions and status effects in the game.

Due to its rarity, many players don't know everything that the levitation status effect has to offer. When used in adventure maps, servers, or mini-games, this effect can be quite useful.

Levitation effect specifications in Minecraft

The levitation status effect in Minecraft can be manipulated to create unexpected effects (Image via apkpure)

The levitation status effect in Minecraft causes players or entities to float upwards at a rate of around one block per second (0.9 exactly). It does not affect players who are touching water or lava.

When applied at negative levels through command blocks, the levitation status effect actually causes players to float downwards, completely overriding gravity. This means that the player will be unable to jump or ascend stairs.

Players should have a water bucket, potion of slow falling, or feather falling boots when dealing with the levitation status effect in Minecraft. This is because once the effects wear off, the player will fall to the ground and likely take fall damage.

This is an issue in the End, where shulkers will shoot projectiles at the player. This causes the levitation status effect. If the player is quick enough, they can place a water bucket right under their feet to prevent fall damage (if they do not have the other safety gear listed above).

In the Bedrock edition of Minecraft, being hit by a shulker projectile will cause the player to acquire the levitation status effect. This is not a feature in the Java Edition.

If a player is granted the levitation effect at a level above 127, they will begin to slowly fall downwards. The rate of this fall will increase as the level is increased.

