Light vs heavy weighted pressure plates in Minecraft: What's the difference?

Minecraft is entirely made up of blocks. While some are naturally generated in a world, others can be crafted by players for various purposes. One kind of player-made block is called a pressure plate. This block can be made up of many resources like types of wood, stone, blackstone, iron, and gold. Iron and gold pressure plates are special since they are called heavy and light weighted pressure plates, respectively.
Though most other pressure plates serve the same purpose, there is one major difference between heavy and light weighted pressure plates in Minecraft.
What's the major difference between light and heavy weighted pressure plates in Minecraft
Entities required for redstone signals
First, players must know that pressure plates give out a redstone signal that can trigger other redstone blocks and items in Minecraft.
When players or any other entity steps or drops on a regular wooden pressure plate, that block instantly gives out a power of 15, which is the highest redstone signal in the game.
This is not the case for weighted pressure plates, since they are made from harder materials like gold and iron.
The main difference between the two weighted plates is the number of entities needed to increase their redstone signal outputs.
A light weighted pressure plate's redstone signal increases by one with every entity that stands on it. However, a heavy weighted pressure plate's redstone signal increases with every 10 entities placed on it.
If light weighted pressure plate has 15 entities on it, it will give out 15 redstone signals. If heavy weighted pressure plate has 15 entities, it will only give out two redstone signals, because it needs a minimum of 141 entities to produce 15 redstone signals.
This difference is clearly shown in the pictures above. In the first picture at the top, it shows how a few items are placed on a light weighted pressure plate to create an ample redstone signal. However, we had to place loads of different items as entities on heavy weighted pressure plate to create that same amount of signal.
In the next picture, we placed 15 witches on both light and heavy weighted pressure plates. The light weighted pressure plate lit up all 15 redstone lamps, while heavy weighted pressure plate only lit up two.
