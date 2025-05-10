Light vs heavy weighted pressure plates in Minecraft: What's the difference?

Minecraft is entirely made up of blocks. While some are naturally generated in a world, others can be crafted by players for various purposes. One kind of player-made block is called a pressure plate. This block can be made up of many resources like types of wood, stone, blackstone, iron, and gold. Iron and gold pressure plates are special since they are called heavy and light weighted pressure plates, respectively.

Ad

Though most other pressure plates serve the same purpose, there is one major difference between heavy and light weighted pressure plates in Minecraft.

What's the major difference between light and heavy weighted pressure plates in Minecraft

Entities required for redstone signals

The number of entities required to increase the redstone signal differs for each weighted pressure plate. (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Mojang Studios)

Chart New Territories with the ultimate Minecraft Seed Generator!

First, players must know that pressure plates give out a redstone signal that can trigger other redstone blocks and items in Minecraft.

Ad

Trending

When players or any other entity steps or drops on a regular wooden pressure plate, that block instantly gives out a power of 15, which is the highest redstone signal in the game.

This is not the case for weighted pressure plates, since they are made from harder materials like gold and iron.

The main difference between the two weighted plates is the number of entities needed to increase their redstone signal outputs.

Ad

A light weighted pressure plate's redstone signal increases by one with every entity that stands on it. However, a heavy weighted pressure plate's redstone signal increases with every 10 entities placed on it.

If light weighted pressure plate has 15 entities on it, it will give out 15 redstone signals. If heavy weighted pressure plate has 15 entities, it will only give out two redstone signals, because it needs a minimum of 141 entities to produce 15 redstone signals.

Ad

Heavy weighted pressure plate requires a lot more entities to produce higher redstone signals. (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Mojang Studios)

This difference is clearly shown in the pictures above. In the first picture at the top, it shows how a few items are placed on a light weighted pressure plate to create an ample redstone signal. However, we had to place loads of different items as entities on heavy weighted pressure plate to create that same amount of signal.

Ad

In the next picture, we placed 15 witches on both light and heavy weighted pressure plates. The light weighted pressure plate lit up all 15 redstone lamps, while heavy weighted pressure plate only lit up two.

Check out our latest Minecraft articles:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Akshat Kabra Akshat has been a Minecraft writer at Sportskeeda for almost three years. He has loved gaming since childhood, and the fact that Need For Speed Most Wanted is still installed on his PC is proof that the flame burns strong even today. This love for the racing franchise spilled over to F1 fandom, leading him to cover the sport as well for the company.



Akshat's articles have accrued over 19 million views so far at Sportskeeda. He prefers both solo and multiplayer titles and is a huge admirer of popular gamers Shroud and Philza. Akshat places huge emphasis on accurate, relevant, and ethical content, and does thorough research using social media, videos, and a multitude of websites before writing an article.



Akshat's other hobbies include cars, mechanical keyboards, psychology, and philosophy. He would recommend indie and Slice of Life games to a gaming skeptic because of their ease of play, compelling storyline, and message. Know More

Uncover new worlds with our Minecraft Seed Generator!