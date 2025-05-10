5 best Minecraft joke mobs

For several years, Mojang has released April Fools updates for Minecraft. The developers have always had fun with their community, creating bizarre and hilarious features for April Fools and then releasing them as a one-off update or snapshot. In these updates, they have also introduced lots of hilarious mob variants as a joke.

Here is a list of some of the best joke mobs in Minecraft's April Fools updates.

5 best joke mobs in Minecraft April Fools updates

1) Smiling Creeper

Smiling creeper was a fascinating variant of the exploding mob. (Image Minecraft Wiki || Mojang Studios)

While creepers are hostile creatures that sneak on players and explode, the smiling creeper was a special mob since it was completely passive in nature. It was added to Minecraft's Love and Hugs update on April Fools in 2015.

The smiling creeper completely replaced original creepers and exploded to drop a few poppies instead of destroying blocks and hurting players.

2) Diamond Chicken

Diamond Chicken was another joke mob with a unique feature. (Image Minecraft Wiki || Mojang Studios)

Chickens are passive mobs that lay eggs at random intervals in Minecraft. However, when Mojang created the 2013 April Fools update stating they had developed Java Edition 2.0, they added a unique diamond chicken variant. It had the same model as a chicken, but it had a deep blue hue.

As the name suggests, this variant of chicken lay lapis lazuli and diamonds instead of eggs. Although Mojang replaced chickens in the hilarious update, they became rarer.

3) Mega Spud

Mega Spud was a parody boss mob in an April Fools update. (Image Minecraft Wiki || Mojang Studios)

Mega Spud was a parody boss mob that was added to Minecraft's 2024 April Fools update. In that update, Mojang developed various new blocks, items, tools, weapons, mobs, biomes, and even an entire realm about poisonous potatoes. Hence, this creature was essentially a boss mob that spawned in colosseum structures.

It had a whopping 512 hearts of health, and shoots fireballs at players and even has a strong melee attack. It has a total of 10 phases and is much more powerful than vanilla boss mobs.

4) Pink Wither

Love Wither was a passive mob that shot wither skulls that grow plants. (Image Minecraft Wiki || Mojang Studios)

Pink Wither was another joke mob that was added to Minecraft's Java Edition 2.0 April Fools update back in 2013. While the vanilla Wither is one of the most dangerous boss mobs, the Pink Wither is friendly and can be summoned using a pink wool block and a potted poppy flower.

When the mob spawns, it only has one head and follows the player while holding sugar. With each sugar item fed to it, the creature grows one more head, to a total of three. When it shoots wither skulls on the ground, it generates lots of plants in the area.

5) Angry Ghast

Angry Ghast was a terrifying variant added with Minecraft April Fools 2025. (Image Minecraft Wiki || Mojang Studios)

Angry ghast was a dangerous mob added to the Minecraft April Fools 2025 snapshot. Compared to regular ghasts, which usually cried in the Nether, this one was a lot angrier. It had a massive 100-heart health bar and shot three fireballs instead of one.

This mob only spawned in the special Angry Ghast Special Mine, which unlocks after a player deflects a ghast's fireball in a regular mine.

