Minecraft Flan's mod guide

Minecraft is a survival game where players gather resources to create tools, weapons, and armor, and fight against all kinds of hostile creatures. In the base game, however, players can only use medieval weapons like swords, axes, tridents, crossbows, and bows. There are no modern weapons like guns.

Thankfully, the game is highly moddable, allowing the community to create all kinds of third-party features. One of them is called Flan's mod: Reloaded, which adds brand new fighting mechanics for other gun mods to run in Minecraft.

Features and download guide for Minecraft Flan's Mod: Reloaded

Flan's mod history and what Flan's Mod: Reloaded offers

There was an older Flan's Mod that was replaced by a reloaded version. (Image via CurseForge || FlansGames)

Flan's Mod is one of the oldest mods gun mods for Minecraft. Two years after the game was released, Flan's Games, a YouTuber, started posting small clips of the mod, showcasing various guns and how they behaved in the game. At first, the mod was only downloadable from their official website.

Later on, it arrived on CurseForge and was downloaded by more than 2.2 million players. The last time this mod was updated was in 2021 for version 1.12.2. The previous mod was an extensive library mod that added resources for other gun and vehicle content pack mods to run properly.

Through Flan's Mod, features like guns, missiles, bombs, civilian cars, trucks, vans, tanks, jets, airplanes, and much more were possible to add to Minecraft.

Fast forward to 2023, Flan's Games released a reloaded version of their original mod for newer game versions. They started working on the 1.19.3 version, and then officially released stable versions for 1.20.1.

The Flan's Mod: Reloaded adds lots of new items and features to create various weapon parts and weapons. (Image via CurseForge/FlansGames)

As of now, the new Flan's Mod: Reloaded does not have all the features the original mod offers, but it still supports loads of guns, specific magazines, bullets, attachments, parts, workbenches, etc.

The mod does not offer any vehicle support like its predecessor. However, the modder has clearly mentioned vehicles will soon be added to the reloaded version as well.

How to download Flan's Mod: Reloaded for Minecraft

Flan's Mod: Reloaded can be downloaded from the CurseForge website. (Image via CurseForge)

Here is a guide to download Flan's Mod: Reloaded for Minecraft:

Download and install the Forge mod loaders for the game version 1.20.1. Head to the CurseForge website and search for the Flan's Mod: Reloaded. On the mod's product page, find and download the mod file, which should be compatible with the 1.20.1 version. Browse through FlansGames projects to find various gun-related content packs to download. Copy and paste the mod files into the "mods" folder in the root Minecraft directory. For me, it's C:\Users\admin\AppData\Roaming\.minecraft. Open the official game launcher and look for the Forge 1.20.1 modded game version. Open the game and enter a new world, and try out various weapons offered by the Flan's Mod.

