List of every friendly Minecraft mob in 2022

When players first enter the world of Minecraft, they are greeted with simple farm animals like sheep, cows, and pigs.

Mobs are AI entities that randomly spawn around the game world and have certain behaviors towards players and other mobs. There are two main categories of mobs: hostile and passive/friendly.

Friendly mobs are those that do not hurt players and can help them in several ways. Nearly all passive or friendly mobs are present in the Overworld since it is the safest realm in any particular world.

Some passive mobs are farm animals that can be killed for important resources, while others can be kept as pets to aid in hostile mob fights.

Even though there are sub-categories of passive or friendly mobs, all of them have one thing in common; they help players in one way or another.

Here is the entire list of friendly Minecraft mobs in 2022:

Allay

Axolotl

Cat

Chicken

Cod

Cow

Donkey

Fox

Frog

Glow Squid

Horse

Mooshroom

Mule

Ocelot

Parrot

Pig

Rabbit

Salmon

Sheep

Skeleton Horse

Snow Golem

Squid

Strider

Tadpoles

Tropical Fish

Turtle

Villager

Wandering Trader

Wolf (only after taming)

Some mobs can be tamed

Some friendly mobs have deep connections with players, so much so that they follow them everywhere when tamed. These include wolves, cats, and parrots. Once these mobs are tamed, they can help players fight hostile mobs or do daily in-game chores.

Horses, mules and donkeys are also tamable, but they will not follow players. However, players can use them to travel long distances. Horses are the fastest among these mobs, while donkeys can carry more items if a chest is placed on them. Players can keep these mobs as pets to explore the Overworld with ease.

Other mobs can be killed for valuable resources

Some mobs cannot be tamed or kept as pets. However, they can be bred and killed to obtain loads of useful items. Mobs like chickens, cows, pigs, rabbits and sheep are some of the mobs that can breed to spawn baby mobs.

Players usually create farms for these mobs to obtain their meat for food. They can also get feathers, leather, and wool from some of these mobs.

Even though killing these mobs is not the kindest thing to do, these passive mobs help players get many valuable items to survive.

Some mobs allow players to obtain items through trades

Villagers and Wandering Traders are friendly mobs that can help players get items in a more civil way. They will offer players some of the most precious items in exchange for a few emeralds.

Villagers have various professions and offer different types of items. Meanwhile, Wandering Traders will randomly spawn near players and offer naturally generated items for a few emeralds.

Villagers have become some of the most helpful mobs in Minecraft. Librarians, Armorers, and Toolsmiths trade some of the best items in the game.

