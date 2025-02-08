List of immovable blocks in Minecraft

Minecraft has all kinds of blocks that players can use for various purposes. Some are used for building structures, while others are used to create contraptions made with redstone, which is an electrical component in the game. The piston is a functional block that has the ability to push almost any block in the game. However, some blocks simply cannot be moved by a piston, a sticky piston, or a slime block.

This article will list all the immovable blocks in Minecraft.

Blocks that cannot be moved by a piston or sticky piston in Minecraft

There is something that players should note with regards to immovable blocks in the game. This is because the game has two different editions: Java and Bedrock. Some block mechanics differ in both these editions, including which blocks are immovable by a piston. Hence, the list of immovable blocks differs for each edition.

Minecraft Bedrock Edition

Bedrock Edition has fewer blocks that are immovable (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming/Mojang)

Here is a list of all the blocks that cannot be moved by a piston in Minecraft Bedrock Edition:

Barrier

Banner

Beacon

Bedrock

Campfire

Calibrated Sculk Sensor

Command Block

Crying Obsidian

Enchanted Table

End Gateway

End Portal

End Portal Frame

Ender Chest

Grindstone

Honey block

Hanging Sign

Jigsaw Block

Jukebox

Light Block

Lodestone

Monster Spawner

Nether Portal

Obsidian

Piston Head

Reinforced Deepslate

Respawn Anchor

Sculk Catalyst

Sculk Sensor

Structure Block

Trial Spawner

Vault

Allow

Deny

Block

Structure Void

Sign

Minecraft Java Edition

Some blocks can be pushed in Bedrock Edition but not in Java Edition (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming/Mojang)

When it comes to Java Edition, there are many more blocks that cannot be moved by a regular piston or stick to a slime block:

Barrier

Banner

Barrel

Beacon

Bee Nest

Bedrock

Bell

Blast Furnace

Brewing Stand

Calibrated Sculk Sensor

Campfire

Candle

Chest

Chiseled Bookshelf

Conduit

Command Block

Crafter

Crying Obsidian

Daylight Detector

Dispenser

Enchanted Table

End Gateway

End Portal

End Portal Frame

Ender Chest

Furnace

Grindstone

Honey block

Hanging Sign

Hopper

Jigsaw Block

Jukebox

Lantern

Lectern

Light Block

Lodestone

Monster Spawner

Nether Portal

Obsidian

Piston Head

Reinforced Deepslate

Respawn Anchor

Sculk Catalyst

Sculk Sensor

Smoker

Structure Block

Sign

Trial Spawner

Trapped Chest

Vault

