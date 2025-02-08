List of immovable blocks in Minecraft

By Akshat Kabra
Modified Feb 08, 2025 10:23 GMT
There are several blocks that cannot be moved by any means (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming/Mojang)
There are several blocks that cannot be moved by any means (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming/Mojang)

Minecraft has all kinds of blocks that players can use for various purposes. Some are used for building structures, while others are used to create contraptions made with redstone, which is an electrical component in the game. The piston is a functional block that has the ability to push almost any block in the game. However, some blocks simply cannot be moved by a piston, a sticky piston, or a slime block.

This article will list all the immovable blocks in Minecraft.

Blocks that cannot be moved by a piston or sticky piston in Minecraft

There is something that players should note with regards to immovable blocks in the game. This is because the game has two different editions: Java and Bedrock. Some block mechanics differ in both these editions, including which blocks are immovable by a piston. Hence, the list of immovable blocks differs for each edition.

Minecraft Bedrock Edition

Bedrock Edition has fewer blocks that are immovable (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming/Mojang)
Bedrock Edition has fewer blocks that are immovable (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming/Mojang)

Here is a list of all the blocks that cannot be moved by a piston in Minecraft Bedrock Edition:

  • Barrier
  • Banner
  • Beacon
  • Bedrock
  • Campfire
  • Calibrated Sculk Sensor
  • Command Block
  • Crying Obsidian
  • Enchanted Table
  • End Gateway
  • End Portal
  • End Portal Frame
  • Ender Chest
  • Grindstone
  • Honey block
  • Hanging Sign
  • Jigsaw Block
  • Jukebox
  • Light Block
  • Lodestone
  • Monster Spawner
  • Nether Portal
  • Obsidian
  • Piston Head
  • Reinforced Deepslate
  • Respawn Anchor
  • Sculk Catalyst
  • Sculk Sensor
  • Structure Block
  • Trial Spawner
  • Vault
  • Allow
  • Deny
  • Block
  • Structure Void
  • Sign

Minecraft Java Edition

Some blocks can be pushed in Bedrock Edition but not in Java Edition (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming/Mojang)
Some blocks can be pushed in Bedrock Edition but not in Java Edition (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming/Mojang)

When it comes to Java Edition, there are many more blocks that cannot be moved by a regular piston or stick to a slime block:

  • Barrier
  • Banner
  • Barrel
  • Beacon
  • Bee Nest
  • Bedrock
  • Bell
  • Blast Furnace
  • Brewing Stand
  • Calibrated Sculk Sensor
  • Campfire
  • Candle
  • Chest
  • Chiseled Bookshelf
  • Conduit
  • Command Block
  • Crafter
  • Crying Obsidian
  • Daylight Detector
  • Dispenser
  • Enchanted Table
  • End Gateway
  • End Portal
  • End Portal Frame
  • Ender Chest
  • Furnace
  • Grindstone
  • Honey block
  • Hanging Sign
  • Hopper
  • Jigsaw Block
  • Jukebox
  • Lantern
  • Lectern
  • Light Block
  • Lodestone
  • Monster Spawner
  • Nether Portal
  • Obsidian
  • Piston Head
  • Reinforced Deepslate
  • Respawn Anchor
  • Sculk Catalyst
  • Sculk Sensor
  • Smoker
  • Structure Block
  • Sign
  • Trial Spawner
  • Trapped Chest
  • Vault

Edited by Abhishek Manikandan
