List of Minecraft mobs that have been added in 2021

Minecraft has a ton of different mobs, and each year, new ones are being added through updates. Not one but two major updates were planned to be released this year, and one of them is already out.

As announced during the Minecraft Live 2021, the Caves & Cliffs update part 2 will be released in a month or two. All the mobs that were planned to be released this year are already out.

Every mob that was added to Minecraft in 2021

Only the first part of the Minecraft Caves & Cliffs (1.17) update has brought in new mobs. Initially, a new mob named Warden was going to be added with the second part, but it has now been moved to the 1.19 update instead. Therefore, no new mobs are yet to come out this year.

Three animals have made their way into the game through the 1.17 update, which are the axolotl, glow squid, and goat.

Axolotl

An axolotl in the game (Image via Minecraft)

These are cute little water animals that spawn below sea level (Y63) in parts of the ocean that are entirely dark. Axolotls are friendly towards the player, but they will attack all aquatic mobs (except dolphins and turtles).

They can survive for up to five minutes when outside water. After five minutes, they will start taking damage due to suffocation. Axolotls cannot be tamed, but players can breed them by feeding them tropical fish from a bucket.

Just like most fish, players can pick up these cute animals in water buckets. It also has different color variants: pink, blue, gold, cyan, and brown.

Glow squid

Glow Squids (Image via Minecraft)

Glow Squid was the winner of the mob vote that took place during Minecraft Live 2020. Upon death, the glow squid drops a new item called Glow Ink Sac, which can be used to craft glow item frames.

Players can also use glow ink on sign boards in the game to make the text luminous. Like squids, glow squids are also passive and can be found in the same location as axolotls.

Goat

A goat (Image via Minecraft)

Of all three mobs added this year, goats are the only neutral ones. They spawn in mountain biomes and tend to jump a lot. Goats can jump as high as ten blocks in the air, and usually, they do so to avoid falling into a hole or escaping from one.

A new item called goat horns will also be added with future updates that goats will drop upon ramming into a solid block. Like axolotls, goats can also be bred and to do so, players need to feed wheat to two goats.

