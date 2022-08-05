List of mobs hostile toward villagers in Minecraft 1.19 update

Villagers might tend to themselves in Minecraft, but other mobs aren't fans of their peaceful lifestyle. Certain hostile mobs are keen on attacking villagers whenever they're in range.

As of Minecraft 1.19, a fair number of hostile mobs are openly aggressive to villagers. The numbers are small compared to how many hostile mobs attack players, but they're still worth considering.

When these mobs appear near a Minecraft village, users may want to equip some gear and rally with the iron golems to defend the area. Otherwise, villagers may be lost, or even worse, converted into enemies themselves.

Minecraft: Beware these mobs when they are near villagers as of version 1.19

6) Zombies

Zombies will attempt to smash doors to reach gamers and villagers (Image via Mojang Bug Report)

While standard zombies typically aren't too threatening to players, they can be pretty problematic for Minecraft's villagers. When night falls, these mobs, which spawn near a village, will search out villagers to attack.

They can even break down doors and enter buildings to attack villagers on higher difficulty levels. If a villager is killed, there is a chance they will be converted into a zombie villager, with the likelihood increasing with difficulty.

Users can either kill these zombie villagers or cure them, and the latter will then provide trade discounts to them based on their profession.

5) Illagers

Assorted illagers in Minecraft (Image via Minecraft Wiki)

The natural enemy of Minecraft's villagers, illagers are aggressive versions of their more peaceful counterparts. Pillager war parties occasionally leave their outpost and patrol the area nearby, hunting for targets, including villagers or gamers.

Those who defeat a pillager captain receive the Bad Omen status effect, which will trigger a pillager raid the next time they enter a village. Players will have to fend off multiple waves of pillagers to keep the village safe, making these mobs some of the most dangerous when it comes to their aggression toward villagers.

4) Zoglins

Zoglins being spawned in the Overworld (Image via 9Minecraft)

Zoglins are rare in Minecraft because they are created via a hoglin entering the Overworld. However, once these mobs are in the Overworld, they attack any and all mobs they encounter except creepers, ghasts, and themselves.

This means if users have a Nether portal a bit too close to a village, the villagers may occasionally have a zoglin problem. Fortunately, these mobs are inexplicably drawn to armor stands, which they will attack outright.

With this in mind, gamers may be able to place armor stands to distract the zoglins before they attack any villagers.

3) The Warden

The Warden approaches (Image via YouTube/Black Plasma Studios)

While The Warden typically restricts its movements to the confines of the deep dark biome, players can spawn it into the Overworld by using commands or Creative Mode's spawn eggs. If this is the case, it will attack any mob that makes sound or vibrations.

This includes villagers, who make quite a bit of a disturbance walking around, opening and closing doors. The Warden is a fearsome enemy to protect villagers from.

Users would likely need a lot of help from accompanying iron golems to take down the terrifying creature if it attacks a village.

Fortunately, unless gamers use commands or spawn eggs to place it outside the deep dark, the Warden isn't a threat under normal circumstances.

2) The Wither

The Wither is an optional Minecraft boss (Image via Mojang)

The Wither is a boss that players can summon through wither skeleton skulls and soul sand or soul soil. This powerful enemy is tough enough to defeat on its own when attacking the player, but it's also capable of attacking other mobs.

With all of its usable attacks, the Wither will attack any mob that isn't a ghast or undead, making villagers just as big of a target as many mobs. With this in mind, users should be careful about summoning the Wither near a village, as it may lead to unintended consequences.

1) Johnny the Vindicator

A certain Easter Egg can make a Vindicator even more dangerous (Image via Mojang)

While illagers are already dangerous when protecting villagers, Vindicators are another story. This is due to the "Johnny" Easter Egg which references the Stanley Kubrick film The Shining, where the character Jack Torrance shouts "Here's Johnny!" as he attacks his wife with an axe.

If gamers use a name tag to name a Vindicator "Johnny" or if they use commands to apply the tag "Johnny" to the mob, it will indiscriminately attack most other mobs in-game, including villagers. Vindicators would already attack villagers, but the Johnny Vindicator does so with more aggression than fans might expect.

