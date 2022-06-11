List of new Bedrock achievements in Minecraft 1.19 update

Achievements are a big part of Minecraft. These are features found in Bedrock Edition, while advancements are for Java Edition. This is yet another example of how different the two games are.

There are a lot more achievements than advancements in total, but they also differ in type, so Java and Bedrock players are often tasked with doing different things.

Every update adds new achievements and advancements. The 1.18 update introduced ones such as Star Trader or Sound of Music. The 1.19 update added a few, too, and it can be expected that the 1.20, 1.21 and more will do the same.

For recent updates, the achievements and advancements added are the same, though the overall list still differs significantly. That's true of 1.19, which added four new achievements. Here's the full list and how to complete them.

All achievements added in Minecraft 1.19 update and how to do them

There are four new achievements, as was the case with the last few updates. They pertain to new features that were added in 1.19 as Mojang wants to entice players:

Sneak 100

It Spreads

Birthday Song

With Our Powers Combined!

Sneak 100 has to do with Sculk, which is a huge part of the new update. The in-game description reads:

"Sneaking next to a Sculk Sensor without triggering it."

Sculk Sensors can sense any movement in the Deep Dark biome. They will then alert the Shriekers, who will shriek and spawn the Warden. It's a diabolical connection that results in the most fearsome mob in the game spawning.

To avoid this, players can crouch. Crouching removes the movement trigger for Sculk Sensors, so it's a safe thing to do when in the Deep Dark. It also completes the achievement, so sneaking around the Deep Dark seems to be the way to go.

It Spreads is also an achievement that relates to Sculk. The in-game description for this achievement is:

"Kill a mob next to a catalyst."

Sculk Catalysts know when a mob has died in their presence. As a result, they cause Sculk to spread over the affected blocks. This is a pretty straightforward achievement, except for one key wrinkle.

Minecraft mobs don't spawn in the Deep Dark other than the Warden and that too, if players trigger it. This means that killing a mob next to a catalyst will be challenging. However, there are ways to do this.

With Silk Touch, crafters can pick up the catalyst, move it elsewhere and kill the mob beside it. A mob could spawn outside the biome and be drawn in by players, though that risks spawning a Warden.

The third Minecraft achievement is titled Birthday Cake and it reads:

"Have an Allay drop a cake at a note block."

Allays will find items that Minecraft players hand out to them, so if given a cake, they will go off in search of it. They are also attracted to a note block that plays for about 30 seconds. So when crafters see them returning with a cake, they need to activate the note block so it drops the item.

An allay and a noteblock (Image via Mojang)

The fourth and final Minecraft achievement is about frogs. It's called With Our Powers Combined:

"Have all 3 froglights in your inventory."

A froglight is dropped when a frog eats a magma cube. Getting frogs to enter the Nether and do this is difficult, and breeding them in the right biomes so that players have all three frogs is also tedious to say the least.

This achievement may be the most difficult in this batch.

