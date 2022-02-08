List of all new biomes in upcoming Minecraft 1.19 update

The Minecraft 1.19 update is titled "The Wild" and is set to be one of the most exciting updates to date. Included in this update is a plethora of brilliant new blocks, mobs, and biomes for players to look forward to.

While not every single detail has been revealed by Mojang regarding the mechanics of Minecraft 1.19, some exciting information regarding new features is already available.

This article will specifically look at all of the new biomes that players can expect to see in the 1.19 update at launch.

List of all new Minecraft Biomes in the upcoming "The Wild" 1.19 update

Deep Dark Caves

Deep Dark caves are set to be an incredibly hostile environment (Image via Mojang)

Originally planned for the Minecraft 1.18 update, it's safe to say that the Deep Dark Caves biome is one of the most hotly anticipated Minecraft biomes of all time. As its name may imply, this biome will spawn below Y = -1 and will be one of the most dangerous biomes in the overworld.

There's little light to be found inside this biome due to the sparsity of light-emitting sources. This also ties in with the lore of the Warden mob, which is one of the most terrifying and strong mobs to be added to the game and resides strictly inside the Deep Dark Caves biome.

Those brave enough to go exploring inside the Deek Dark Caves biome might stumble across Ancient Cities, a new type of structure exclusively generated in the Deep Dark Caves biome. Ancient Cities contain many hidden treasures and are known to be home to sculk blocks. It also looks like the Warden will spawn inside Ancient Cities exclusively.

Swamp Biomes Overhaul

Swamp Biomes will be completely overhauled in the 1.19 update (Image via Mojang)

It's not just terrifying new mobs that are being added to the 1.19 update. As one might expect from an update named "The Wild," a plethora of Wildlife will be coming to the game, including frogs, tadpoles, and even fireflies.

These new mobs will be housed inside the newly overhauled swamp biomes that the game will be seeing. The overhaul will introduce new swamp variants, Mangrove trees, and even new mud blocks.

One confirmed biome variant is the Mangrove Swamp. This biome will be home to Mangrove trees and will essentially be a highly forested swamp biome. In this biome, players can also expect to see propagule, which is set to grow on Mangrove trees inside the swamp biomes.

