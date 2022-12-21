List of potions in Minecraft 1.19 and how to brew them

Potion-making or “Brewing” is one of the most interesting activities in Minecraft. Through Brewing, players are able to create three different types of potions, all having different crafting recipes and effects.

The first is regular potions, which are just referred to as “potions” and consumed like any other type of consumable, with the use of a water bottle.

The second type is splash potions, which, as the name suggests, need to be thrown onto a surface so that their contents splash over that particular area or entity.

The third and final type of potion is the lingering potion, which is thrown in the same way as splash potions but emits clouds that give the potion’s status effects to any entity that walks through them.

Minecraft: Every potion with their crafting methods

There are two categories of potions in Minecraft. The first is Base potions, which are the default potions required to brew potions in other categories such as effect potions. They don't have any effect but instead serve as crafting ingredients or prerequisites. The three types of base potions are awkward, mundane, and thick.

Speaking of effect potions, they look similar to based potions. However, effect potions can inflict certain effects on the entities that consume them. Some potions give the player a positive effect or a “buff”, while others cause “debuffs” like poison or slowness.

Ingredients and materials required to start brewing

In order to brew a potion, players will need the following items:

Glass bottles

Brewing stand

Water

Blaze powder

Glass bottles can be obtained from fishing, witches, or when a player consumes potion or water from them. They can also be crafted using three glass blocks. You can find brewing stands inside churches within villages or in other locations such as end ships and igloo basements. Players can also make brewing stands by combining a blaze rod with three stone-tier blocks.

Water sources are important, as water is required to create every type of potion in the game. Finally, blaze powder is obtained from blaze rods, which are dropped from Blazes. These mobs usually spawn in or near Nether fortresses.

How to make an Awkward Potion in Minecraft

Awkward potions are essential if a player wants to craft an effect potion in Minecraft. These are the only types of base potions that can be made into an effect potion.

Craft or obtain a glass bottle to store the potion.

Obtain nether wart. This material spawns inside nether fortresses and can be seen in large numbers beside stairways.

Obtain a brewing stand or craft one using the instructions given above.

Obtain blaze powder. Every piece of blaze powder can power the brewing stand for 28 brews.

Fill the glass bottle with water and place it inside one of the slots given in a brewing stand. You can make up to three potions in each brewing stand.

Place a nether wart inside the upper slot.

Place blaze powder in the slot on the left. This will start the brewing process, which will result in an Awkward Potion.

How to make effect potions in Minecraft

Make an Awkward Potion by following the instructions given above.

Identify which effect potion you want to craft. This will determine what ingredients you’ll use.

Place the Awkward potion inside one of the three lower slots.

Place blaze powder in the slot on the left.

Place the ingredient required to brew that specific effect potion in the top slot.

Wait for the brewing process to finish and enjoy the effects of your newly crafted effect potion.

Each effect potion in Minecraft can be improved one way or the other by using a secondary ingredient in that particular effect potion. The ingredients needed for improvement depend on the type of effect potion.

There are four secondary ingredients that improve various potions. The first is glowstone dust, which makes the effect of a potion stronger. The second is redstone dust, an ingredient that makes potions last longer.

The last two ingredients are gunpowder and dragon’s breath. Gunpowder changes a regular potion into a splash potion, while dragon’s breath converts it into a lingering potion.

For detailed guides, walkthroughs, tips & more, check out SK Minecraft Wiki

Poll : 0 votes