How to make and use glass bottles in Minecraft?

Glass bottles are great items in Minecraft that players can use in several ways. There are certain liquids in the game that have different uses, and nearly all of them can be stored in these glass bottles. They are essential for players if they want to have specific items in the game. Making these bottles is extremely easy, and players will only need one item for it. After crafting the bottles, players can use them for various purposes.

Ways to make and use glass bottles in Minecraft

How to craft or obtain these bottles

1) Crafting them

Crafting recipe (Image via Minecraft)

One of the easiest ways to obtain these items is by crafting them. This is one of the easiest items to craft as it only requires glass blocks. Glass can be made by smelting sand blocks in a furnace. Once the player has glass blocks, they can place three of them in a v-shape configuration in the crafting table. This will give them these bottles.

2) Fishing

Fishing (Image via Minecraft)

While fishing, players can find all kinds of items, including bottles. Players will need a fishing rod crafted with sticks and string. Once they start fishing, there is a 10% chance of getting a water bottle. Players can then drink water to obtain an empty bottle.

3) Drop from a Witch

Witch (Image via Minecraft)

Witches are uncommon hostile mobs that look like villagers but are hostile towards players. Their main weapon is harmful potions that they throw towards the players. If players manage to kill them, there is a slight chance that they will drop an empty glass bottle.

How to use these bottles

Once these bottles are acquired, they can be used to store or make different types of items:

1) Potions

Water bottle used for brewing potion (Image via Minecraft)

Glass bottles are one of the most basic and essential items if players want to brew any kind of potion. The whole process of potion brewing starts by filling these bottles with water and making them into awkward potions. Since potions are a great help to players, this is where bottles are used the most. These normal bottles can be further converted into splash and lingering potions, which can be thrown to affect other entities.

2) Honey

Honey in a bottle (Image via Mojang)

Other than that, players can extract honey from beehives with the help of these bottles. If a beehive is full of honey, players can take these bottles and right click on the beehive to extract honey. Honey bottles can be drunk by players, which helps them regain some hunger bars.

3) Dragon's breath

Dragon's breath (Image via Mojang)

While fighting the Ender Dragon, players will notice that the dragon's purple fire lingers on the ground. This can be collected by players as Dragon's breath. It can later be used to convert any splash potion into a lingering potion. This is another great use of these bottles.

4) Trading

Cleric can take bottles for emeralds (Image via Mojang)

There is a 50% or 2/3rd chance that an expert-level cleric villager will trade 9 glass bottles for one emerald. This is a great way to earn some more emeralds even if the initial trades are locked. Players can make loads of glass bottles and trade them.

