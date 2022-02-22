Minecraft honey bottle: Everything you need to know

Honey bottles in Minecraft are a great resource for players to have. Much like in the real world, the bees in Minecraft provide a valuable resource in honey that is much to the player's benefit.

Honey is the only drinkable item in the game that can restore hunger and is the only drinkable item that can be stacked with a maximum stack size of up to 16.

Obtaining honey in Minecraft can be a dangerous task

Getting honey without getting stung can sometimes be difficult.

Create honey bottles

When players notice the bee nest is dripping with honey, it's time to collect some honey bottles (Image via Minecraft)

Players should first find a beehive or a bee nest with a honey level 5. The way to know if the hive has reached its threshold is by looking for dripping honey. Once you're sure that the beehive or bee nest is ready for harvesting, walk up to the bee nest and use a glass bottle on it. This will fill the bottle and also provoke the bees.

Angering the bees is never a good thing

Bees become provoked when their nest is disturbed and begin to attack the player (Image via Minecraft)

When a player harvests the beehive or bee nest, they will become angry and attack the player. Players will know they are angry because their eyes will become red and they will begin stinging the player, which does damage and poisons them over time. Players either have to fight the bees or run or place a campfire block underneath the hive to prevent a bee attack.

Players may use a dispenser

If players collect honey from the hive or nest with a dispenser, it will not anger the bees. This can be a good choice because too many bees at once can overwhelm a player if provoked.

If the dispenser harvests honey, the honey bottle will be located inside the dispenser. If the dispenser is full, the honey bottle will be dispensed out of it.

Drinking honey bottles

Players can drink the honey bottle, which will restore hunger. Image via Minecraft.

When a player drinks a honey bottle in Minecraft, it restores six hunger and 1.2 hunger saturation. If the player drinks the honey bottle while under a poison effect, that effect will be removed from the player, which is a great benefit of honey bottles. Drinking a honey bottle takes longer than eating other foods and makes a special sound when players consume it.

Crafting a honey bottle

Players can craft honey bottles from materials instead of gathering them at the source (Image via Minecraft)

Honey bottles can be crafted by combining a honey block and four glass bottles. Glass bottles are created using three glasses to make three bottles. Honey blocks can be created by combining four honey bottles, and the empty bottles will remain in the crafting grid. If players wanted to, they could create a house made of honey blocks. Just be careful because honey is very sticky.

Honey bottles can be broken down into sugar

Once the honey is harvested into a honey bottle, it can be crafted into a stack of three sugars per honey bottle. This is useful for players who need sugar to brew or make cakes.

Honey bottles are a unique resource and should be kept on hand

Honeycomb blocks make great decorations for player builds (Image via Minecraft)

Players can use honey bottles for a wide array of uses. The possibilities are vast, from keeping their hunger up to crafting sugar and honey blocks for this wonderful item. Players should always take care to respect the bees, not only so they don't get stung, but so they can keep on making that delicious honey.

