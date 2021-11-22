List of removed biomes in Minecraft 1.18 Caves & Cliffs Part 2 

The 1.18 Caves and Cliffs is by far the biggest update in Minecraft's history. Many players cannot fathom the fact that Mojang is bringing the most requested cave update.
Beautiful caves and majestic mountains planned for the 1.17 update were delayed and shifted to version 1.18 after developers faced technical challenges. The second part of Caves and Cliffs is almost ready for its final release.
Many players would agree that Minecraft 1.18 is the real Caves & Cliffs update as it will change the entire Overworld forever. While bringing in the much-wanted Overworld transformation, many key features were lost, including several biomes.
Many biomes will be lost forever after Minecraft 1.18 update
Minecraft 1.18 update is elevating the entire Overworld in general. The game now uses a new technique for generating the Overworld. The older terrain generation will still exist, but players will also find the new generation commonly.
Due to changes in the Overworld generation, some biomes became unnecessary to keep or, to say, better redundant. Developers ended up removing some sub-biomes in the 1.18 update. Players won't find the following biomes naturally generating in Caves and Cliffs Part 2 update:
- Badlands Plateau
- Bamboo Jungle Hills
- Birch Forest Hills
- Dark Forest Hills
- Deep Warm Ocean
- Desert Hills
- Desert Lakes
- Giant Spruce Taiga Hills
- Giant Tree Taiga Hills
- Gravelly Mountains+
- Jungle Hills
- Modified Badlands Plateau
- Modified Jungle
- Modified Jungle Edge
- Modified Wooded Badlands Plateau
- Mountain Edge
- Mushroom Field Shore
- Shattered Savanna Plateau
- Snowy Mountains
- Snowy Taiga Hills
- Snowy Taiga Mountains
- Swamp Hills
- Taiga Hills
- Taiga Mountains
- Tall Birch Hills
- Wooded Hills
Modified jungle edge, the rarest Minecraft biome, will be removed once the 1.18 update releases. Similarly, the rest of the biomes mentioned above will also not generate in the 1.18 worlds.
Players can still have these biomes by finding them in version 1.17 and then upgrading to the 1.18 update. This way, the generation will stay the same in loaded, but the name of the removed biomes will be reset to default.
When will these biomes get removed?
Minecraft Caves and Cliffs Part 2 update will release on November 30, 2021. Players can update to the latest version using the Minecraft launcher or their game store.
ALSO READArticle Continues below
After the update releases, players can move their old worlds to the latest version and enjoy the new caves and mountains. While players will lose the biomes mentioned above, they will find many new variants instead.
Follow Sportskeeda Minecraft on YouTube, Snapchat and Facebook for latest news and updates!