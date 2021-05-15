Lodestone in Minecraft: Everything players need to know

Lodestones in Minecraft are blocks that are made up of chiseled stone bricks and netherite ingots. They can either be crafted by players or found in Bastion remnant chests. These blocks are used to change the point that a compass focuses on.

Once a lodestone has been placed, it can be mined with any kind of pickaxe. When a player mines one, it will drop itself naturally. However, if players try to mine it without a pickaxe, it won't drop anything at despawn.

Lodestones are blocks that are typically used to set compasses to point towards them. When a player uses a compass on a lodestone, it will gain either an enchanted appearance or a blue appearance, depending on the Minecraft edition the player is using.

Players can either find these blocks as loot or craft one themselves. A common area for finding these blocks as loot is in the chests throughout a bastion remnant. Bastion remnants are naturally generated structures that can be found in the nether.

Crafting one lodestone calls for eight chiseled stone bricks and one netherite ingot. The stone blocks are arranged along the outside of the netherite ingot in the center when using a crafting table.

After players have either found or made a loadstone, they can place it in the overworld, the nether, and the end. Once placed, they can be used to reset the focal point of a compass.

A compass will typically point towards the spawn point in the Minecraft overworld. However, it starts to spin with no clear direction when it is at the end or the nether. This spinning behavior can also be found in clocks.

The loadstone compass will remain fixated on this block regardless of where it is. When a compass is set on a loadstone in the Minecraft overworld, it changes where its red arrow points. After a compass has been used on loadstone in the nether or the end, its arrow will stop spinning and instead point towards the block.

The way that the loadstone operates in Minecraft makes it a great navigation tool for players. Placing one at any base could prove helpful if a player gets lost in the infinite world of Minecraft.