Loom in Minecraft: All you need to know

Minecraft has various work benches, with each used to create or modify items. Gamers use crafting tables to create items essential for survival, while furnaces are used for smelting metals and cooking food.

Apart from these, job blocks like the cartographer’s table are used to create maps. Many items are exclusive to their respective job blocks and are therefore essential to the game.

Loom in Minecraft: What is it used for?

The loom in Minecraft is a job block usually found in villages or crafted on a crafting table. It is used to make patterns and apply them to banners. It also acts as the shepherd’s job site block, allowing him to work wherever it is placed.

Crafting

A loom can be crafted by placing two wooden planks and two pieces of string on a crafting table. It can then be placed anywhere and can be used accordingly.

Usage

Right-clicking (or pressing the “use” keybind) on the loom brings up its GUI. It has three slots, one for a banner, another for a dye, and a third for a banner pattern item.

A list of patterns appears in the center part when a banner is put in, from which the player can choose and then apply it to their banner. However, the final preview will only show up in the colors of the dyes they currently have.

Banners can be used to decorate player-built bases, especially medieval builds like castles. They can be placed on walls and can also be stood on the ground.

The loom provides users with several options for their banners. They can even mix colors and patterns to set it exactly how they want it to look.

The shepherd villager has the loom assigned to him as his job site block. He can trade many items unique to him and other villagers, progressing in levels as he conducts deals with players.

Shepherds

If a loom is placed within a village or with unemployed villagers present nearby, one of them will come over to it, change their profession to a shepherd, and start working on the loom.

Minecraft players can trade with shepherds to get the unique items they sell. They mainly sell wool-related items and emeralds.

Shepherds can trade the following items at each level in Minecraft:

A Novice shepherd can trade emeralds and shears for dyes and emeralds, respectively.

Apprentice shepherds can trade emeralds, wool, or carpets for dyes and emeralds, respectively.

Journeyman shepherds can trade emeralds and beds of different colors for dyes and emeralds, respectively.

Expert shepherds can trade emeralds and colored blank banners for dyes and emeralds, respectively.

Master shepherds can trade a painting for emeralds.

The loom is mainly used to beautify and spruce up player-made structures in Minecraft, and it does a great job at it. Banners can really change the feel and vibe of a structure, especially if it is a medieval-inspired build.

