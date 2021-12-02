“Loving my life in my private jet”: Minecraft streamer TommyInnIt shares picture of call with Tubbo, Ranboo, and others

Popular Minecraft YouTuber and Twitch streamer Tom “TommyInnit” Simons posted a picture of himself and a group of friends on Twitter yesterday. The picture was a screenshot from a video call between him and other Minecraft YouTubers, and it showed the Minecraft streamers having the time of their life on Tubbo’s private jet.

The tweet came about 30 minutes after Tubbo uploaded a bunch of new pictures showcasing his private jet and a McLaren sports car, in addition to a picture with the jet’s pilot. Since Tommy himself was not available, he made an appearance via video call, and joined in on the fun.

‘Miss you king <3”: Minecraft streamer TommyInnit missed by Tubbo as he travels on his private jet

TommyInnit @tommyinnit loving my life in my private jet loving my life in my private jet https://t.co/U5duWGjBz4

Tubbo was reportedly traveling to Florida with some of his friends and fellow streamers as he spoke with TommyInnit on a video call, since the latter is currently in the UK. Among the various content creators present with him were Minecraft streamers Ranboo, Aimee “Aimsey,” and Billy “Billzo”.

Everyone on board waved to TommyInnit as he displayed a comical smile for the picture, with Tubbo later uploading a tweet saying “Miss you king <3” on TommyInnit’s post.

Many fans were shocked and pleasantly surprised that Tubbo was flying in a private jet at the age of 17, as they don’t come cheap. The streamers expressed their excitement through their tweets about the picture:

Absorber @AbsorberYT @tommyinnit it’s ok tommy, you can come on my private jet;( @tommyinnit it’s ok tommy, you can come on my private jet;(

Ikandoit  @Ikandoit1 @tommyinnit It looks you are crying tears of joy! Being stuck in a different country while all your friends have fun in a private jet is so fun 👍 @tommyinnit It looks you are crying tears of joy! Being stuck in a different country while all your friends have fun in a private jet is so fun 👍

Ikandoit  @Ikandoit1 @tommyinnit It looks you are crying tears of joy! Being stuck in a different country while all your friends have fun in a private jet is so fun 👍 @tommyinnit It looks you are crying tears of joy! Being stuck in a different country while all your friends have fun in a private jet is so fun 👍

TheDrBLT @TheDrBLT @tommyinnit So uuuuhhhh Mr. Innit, you gonna jump out of a plain and do a wingsuit video? @tommyinnit So uuuuhhhh Mr. Innit, you gonna jump out of a plain and do a wingsuit video?

Tubbo previously uploaded a tweet with various pictures that showcased the jet and a sports car, along with all his streamer friends. His picture with the pilot of the jet particularly appealed to fans and showcased his humility.

Tubbo @TubboLive GUYS WHAT THE HELL IS THIS TIMELINE HOLY SHIT GUYS WHAT THE HELL IS THIS TIMELINE HOLY SHIT https://t.co/n2fXvhBmCl

This news comes three weeks after Tubbo landed in America and started streaming there. Since then, he has done notable work like a charity livestream in which he raised over $144,000.

Tubbo @TubboLive Today we raised $144,000 for st. Jude!!!! Thank you so so much to everyone that donated it means so much!!! Today we raised $144,000 for st. Jude!!!! Thank you so so much to everyone that donated it means so much!!!

Tubbo and TommyInnit have collaborated many times in the past. Both are active members of the popular Minecraft server Dream SMP. The two have a rich history and consider themselves to be each other's best friend.

Tubbo is featured in almost every TommyInnit video, and the pair have done notable events like skydiving and playing games like Among Us together on stream. As of December 2021, Tubbo has over 3 million subscribers on YouTube, while TommyInnit has over 11 million subscribers.

Follow Sportskeeda Minecraft on YouTube, Snapchat and Facebook for latest news and updates!

Edited by Siddharth Satish