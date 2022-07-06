"Make this happen, Minecraft": Twitter user has a unique idea to honor Technoblade

Many Minecraft players have urged Mojang to add an Easter egg to the game as a tribute to Technoblade. Fans took to Twitter to talk about how players should be able to name a pig mob 'Technoblade' to give the mob a crown on its head. A popular Twitter account, 'Minecraft Memes,' posted this as a plea, to which thousands of fans responded.

After the shocking news of Minecraft star Technoblade's death, millions of players and fans in the community mourned him. The content creator has been bravely battling cancer for about 11 months but sadly took his last breath on June 30. Nearly everyone who knew and loved him did something to pay their respects. Some made stunning fanarts, while others made tribute videos on the content creator.

Mojang themselves addressed the sad news and paid tribute to him by giving the pig mob a crown in the game launcher's main screen picture. However, fans wanted more and implored the game's developers to add one more feature to the gameplay itself.

Twitter users debate on the idea to add a Technoblade tribute feature to Minecraft

The idea of adding a special Easter egg to honor the great content creator came to several fans after they saw the game launcher's new picture from Mojang. They instantly started pleading Mojang to add this feature to the game. After the popular Twitter account 'Minecraft Memes' posted this, thousands of players and fans jumped into the comment section to discuss it. However, there was a split of opinions as some wanted the feature, while some were against it.

Although thousands of fans wanted Mojang to add it as an official feature, many opposed the idea and talked about how players can download resource packs or texture packs related to Technoblade as well. They reasoned that if Mojang adds something related to him, they will have to start adding several other easter eggs related to other famous content creators as well.

james klusener @1klsnr @MinecraftMeme16 as much as I love this idea, is it reasonable to add an easter egg for every MC YouTuber that will inevitably pass on? @MinecraftMeme16 as much as I love this idea, is it reasonable to add an easter egg for every MC YouTuber that will inevitably pass on?

Cosmic (heizou main) @CosmicLuna69 @MinecraftMeme16 Or use a texture pack and stop asking the devs for a single thing in a form of an update @MinecraftMeme16 Or use a texture pack and stop asking the devs for a single thing in a form of an update

fluxy ^w^ @sadOwOnoisez @MinecraftMeme16 No offense but yall r askin too much. Dont get me wrong, this is a perfect easter egg, its just that they already added something and ig by your standards it wasnt good enough? Dont gib hate, im a nice person. Or at least try to @MinecraftMeme16 No offense but yall r askin too much. Dont get me wrong, this is a perfect easter egg, its just that they already added something and ig by your standards it wasnt good enough? Dont gib hate, im a nice person. Or at least try to

On the other hand, there were many who expressed their utmost sorrow for the content creator and talked about how ideas like these can be sent to Mojang officially so that they can look into it. The game's community is so huge that there are many who do not know about Technboblade, but they mentioned how great it would be if Mojang honored him like this.

Fenrir @EllenRi80856641 @MinecraftMeme16 I choked up looking at this . . . I've never really been a part of the Technoblade fanbase, but . . . I've always respected him for making so many people happy with content of arguably the best game ever made. Rest in peace . . . @MinecraftMeme16 I choked up looking at this . . . I've never really been a part of the Technoblade fanbase, but . . . I've always respected him for making so many people happy with content of arguably the best game ever made. Rest in peace . . .

screenshotdump @frostyscreensht @MinecraftMeme16 there's an official Minecraft blog where you can submit ideas like this. that's how the toast easter egg got into the game aswell. if we all request this together I'm sure we can make this a reality @MinecraftMeme16 there's an official Minecraft blog where you can submit ideas like this. that's how the toast easter egg got into the game aswell. if we all request this together I'm sure we can make this a reality

Retrarizar.Exe (TESS SUPREMACY) @Retrarizar_Exe @MinecraftMeme16 I didn't know who tf was technoblade but it would be amazing if Mojang make that on his honor @MinecraftMeme16 I didn't know who tf was technoblade but it would be amazing if Mojang make that on his honor

Some users also commented on how the same idea has already been implemented as a resource pack from another popular Minecraft YouTuber named 'Phoenix SC.'

The YouTuber posted a video where they introduced the resource pack in which they named a pig mob 'Technoblade' and the mob got a crown on its head.

Though some argued that it should be added to the vanilla version, players can check out the brilliant resource pack that is available for both Java and Bedrock Edition.

BomberDavi @DaviJohnsYT @MinecraftMeme16 Phoenix SC did this. Its free to download @MinecraftMeme16 Phoenix SC did this. Its free to download

Overall, there are different opinions in the community about whether the Easter egg should be added to the game or not. Despite the death of the legendary content creator shattering a lot of people, most of them do not want this to happen as they countered the idea in the comment section.

