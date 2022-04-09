Top 5 texture packs for Minecraft 1.16.5

Minecraft is known for its simplistic textures, a unique and iconic visual in the gaming world. However, after putting hundreds of hours into the game, players might want to mix up the visuals.

Thankfully, Mojang has made it incredibly easy to do so, which has led to the creation of hundreds, if not thousands, of unique resource packs.

Besides simple boredom, many reasons might make users want to change the game's look: performance, PvP, or even to mimic the real world.

To compare the resource packs, the same basic day one survival house will be shown using each pack to directly compare some of the first textures gamers will see when utilizing each pack.

Most enjoyable resource packs for Minecraft 1.16.5

5) MS Painted

Day one survival house in MS Painted (Image via Minecraft)

MS Painted, made by Stridey, is not a traditional resource pack. As the name implies, it leans more on the joke side, with all of the textures being remade in MS Paint.

However, despite the joke concept, the texture pack is quite nice, adding a nice level of pastel contrast to the game. The simplistic textures are pleasant while still being unique and distinctive from any other texture pack.

Download here

4) Faithful 32x32

Day one survival house in Faithful 32x32 (Image via Minecraft)

This resource pack, made by VATTIC, has only one goal: to keep the textures as vanilla as possible while increasing the resolution of the textures from 16x16 to 32x32. While this does change the game's feel to some extent, it still feels like the base game, just with an additional level of clarity.

After playing with this texture pack, users will almost forget that this isn't how the game typically looks. This clarity can even be seen in the menus, with the text being sharper and clearer.

Download here

3) Battered Old Stuff

Day one survival house in Battered Old Stuff (Image via Minecraft)

Battered Old Stuff, created by Ozbillo, adds an industrial grunge to the base game. It also elevates the textures to 32x32, doubling the base detail of the in-game textures. This level of grime and dirt might not suit all players, but the aesthetic would fit wonders in a redstone engineered cityscape.

It has vaguely steampunk or dieselpunk vibes while also remaining separate enough from those schools of design to appeal to a broader audience.

Download here

2) Wayukian

Day one survival house in Wayukian (Image via Minecraft)

Wayukain, by Wayuki and Original_tekpir8, adds a fusion of medieval and steampunk aesthetics to the game's typically nature-themed aesthetic. Iron golems now appear as brass automaton, and most mobs have been elevated to more horrific versions of themselves.

This returns some of the horrors all users experience on their first Minecraft night in the game.

Download here

1) Gerudoku

A day one survival house in Gerudoku (Image via Minecraft)

Gerudoku, by Dangeresque486, Barytyrannus, and Syben, is a classic texture pack. Or, rather, a modern version using the foundation of one of the game's oldest and best-known texture packs: Dokucraft.

This pack adds a classic medieval feel to the game and is one of the best for achieving this vibe.

Download here

Gamers can further enhance the look of their game with shaders. There are numerous shaders out there, both for high-end gaming rigs as well as more performance geared shaders.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinions.

Edited by Ravi Iyer