Minecraft 1.17.1 Caves & Cliffs update for Java Edition: All you need to know

Minecraft Caves and Cliffs Part 1 just received an update to fix mob behavior, bugs, and glitches. This is the first update since the release of the 1.17 Minecraft version last month.

The 1.17 update brought many changes and new features to Minecraft. It added new mobs, blocks, and items to the Overworld. With so much new content, some bugs also made their way into the update.

As expected, Mojang quickly began fixing these bugs by launching pre-releases soon after the 1.17 update was released. On July 6th, the developers released the 1.17.1 update to patch bugs in the latest version of the game.

Minecraft 1.17.1 Caves & Cliffs update for Java Edition

The Minecraft 1.17.1 update is out for Java Edition on Windows, Linux, and macOS. The update doesn't add any new content but fixes bugs and issues present in Part 1 of Caves and Cliffs.

Changes in the 1.17.1 update

The 1.17.1 update made changes to axolotls, powdered snow collection, the Drowned, and more. Here are the official changes announced for this update:

Blue axolotls won't spawn naturally. Players can only get blue axolotls by breeding.

Cauldrons now collect powdered snow two times faster.

Drowned's copper ingot drop rate increased.

Non-screaming goats have a 2% chance of producing screaming goats.

Goats are now affected by all attack and jump-related effect statuses.

Zombies, zombie villagers, husks, and Drowned do not pick glow ink sac anymore.

Major bugs fixed in the 1.17.1 update

Minecraft Java Edition 1.17.1 is now available in the Minecraft Launcher. Enjoy! https://t.co/iLfY6cGh4P — slicedlime (@slicedlime) July 6, 2021

The Minecraft 1.17.1 update is largely focused on fixing bugs and issues. There were many bugs related to axolotls, goats, diamonds, emeralds, and more in the latest version of the game.

Here are some of the major bugs fixed in the 1.17.1 update:

Players were able to create ghost blocks using powdered snow, dispensers, and pistons.

Axolotls always tried to leave the water and die.

Render problems with loaded chunks.

Potion effects damaged wither.

Emerald ore generates too often.

Diamond ore distribution changed.

Axolotls despawn even when named or leashed.

Tropical fish buckets obtained from wandering traders only spawned white kob.

Note: These bugs are now fixed in 1.17.1. They only occurred in 1.17.

Mojang has also fixed many technical bugs in this update. Interested players can check out the official patch notes on Minecraft's official website.

Downloading the 1.17.1 update

Players can download the 1.17.1 update for free using Minecraft Launcher. They can follow these steps to download the update:

Open Minecraft Launcher.

Go to the "Installations" tab from the menu.

Choose the latest 1.17.1 version and install it.

After the update is downloaded, go to the "Play" tab and play the 1.17.1 version.

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh