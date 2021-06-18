Minecraft 1.17 Caves & Cliffs update on Bedrock Edition: New features, mobs, download link, and more revealed

At Minecon 2020 Live event, Mojang announced the most-awaited Minecraft update, Caves & Cliffs. Fans have been asking for a cave update for a long time. The publisher is finally obliging with a massive update to caves and mountains.

However, due to its long list of features and changes to world generation, developers faced many technical problems. Moreover, working from home also impacted their efficiency as a team. Considering all of this, Mojang decided to split the update into two parts.

The technically difficult part, including new caves and mountains, will arrive at the end of this year. The first part was released on 8th June for both Bedrock and Java Edition. Players can download the Caves & Cliffs Part 1 to enjoy new mobs, blocks, and items.

Everything to know about the Minecraft 1.17 Caves & Cliffs update on Bedrock Edition

New features

It’s here! Brimming with life, laughter, and more blocks than ever: Caves & Cliffs: Part I is now out on Java and Bedrock!



Minecraft Caves & Cliffs Part 1 is more about adding new blocks and items rather than world generation. Still, Mojang has added a new underground structure known as the amethyst geodes. In these geodes, players can find the magical-looking amethyst shards and blocks. Amethyst geodes are the only source of amethyst in 1.17.

Players can also find copper ores, dripstones, deepslates, moss blocks, and many more new blocks. So even though Mojang did not add cave biomes in 1.17, players can find almost all blocks coming in future caves.

New mobs

Minecraft 1.17 update added three new mobs to the game: axolotls, glow squids, and goats. While the glow squids are pretty similar to regular squids, goats and axolotls are completely new mobs.

Axolotls are the first amphibian mob in Minecraft. Even though they are adorable, these mobs are hostile towards all aquatic mobs, except turtles and dolphins. However, using their natural behavior, players can use them to fight against dangerous mobs like guardians and elder guardians.

Players must be wary when they are near goats, as these mischievous mobs love to ram their heads on mobs/players. To prevent this from happening, players have to move constantly as goats only attack still entities.

Download Minecraft 1.17 Caves and Cliffs Bedrock Edition

Minecraft Caves and Cliffs Part 1 is available on all devices. Players who already have a copy of Minecraft can update to the latest version and enjoy the beautiful update.

Smartphones

Open PlayStore or App Store. Android users click here and iOS users here to go directly to the Minecraft page.

Search for Minecraft and download the latest version.

Enjoy the Caves and Cliffs Part.

Windows

Go to Microsoft Store.

Search for Minecraft.

Download the 1.17 if an older version is installed or buy Minecraft

Console users can download the latest version of Minecraft from their respective game stores. Minecraft Bedrock Edition is yet to receive candles. As a result, players will soon receive another minor update for candles and bug fixes.

