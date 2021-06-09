Minecraft 1.17 Caves & Cliffs update download links, major additions, and more

The much-awaited Minecraft 1.17 Caves and Cliffs is now officially released in all regions for both the Bedrock and Java editions. This is phase one of the update, which features many blocks, items, and new mobs.

It’s here! Brimming with life, laughter, and more blocks than ever: Caves & Cliffs: Part I is now out on Java and Bedrock!



↣ https://t.co/TB9PfiPLOP ↢ pic.twitter.com/1KVXQ1qZNH — Minecraft (@Minecraft) June 8, 2021

After a spectacular nether update, Mojang is back with a fantastic update this year. Even though their plans were interrupted by the global pandemic, the developers still successfully delivered the first part of the Caves & Cliffs update.

Sadly, fans won't be able to experience the new cave and mountain biomes in their worlds. The new world generation is planned for the second part of the Caves & Cliffs update, coming at the end of this year.

As of now, players can enjoy the new features of Caves & Cliffs Part 1.

All details about the Minecraft 1.17 Caves & Cliffs update Part 1

Download 1.17 Caves & Cliffs update

This version is available for free to all players who already have a copy of Minecraft. Here are the steps to download Caves & Cliffs Part 1:

For Windows Bedrock Edition

Go to Microsoft store.

Search for Minecraft or get it directly from here.

If the player has Minecraft already download, an update button will be available.

Click on the update button to download the latest 1.17 update.

For Java Edition

Open Minecraft Launcher, but make sure it is updated to the latest version.

Go to the "Installations" tab near the Play tab.

Make a fresh new installation of the latest release, 1.17.0.

Select the newest release and click the "Play" button to play Minecraft 1.17.

For Android/iOS

Go to App Store or Play Store

Search for Minecraft. For a redirect link, iOS users click here, and Android users click here.

Update Minecraft to the latest 1.17 version and enjoy the Caves & Cliffs update Part 1.

Console players can update their Minecraft to 1.17 from game libraries or stores.

Also read: How to download Minecraft 1.17 Caves & Cliffs update Part 1 on Windows, Android, Xbox, and more devices

Major features

Axolotls (Image via Mojang)

Minecraft Caves & Cliffs update Part 1 introduces over 100 new blocks and items. Other than these, players can also find three new mobs in Minecraft:

Axolotls

Glow squids

Goats

Mojang added glow squids as the winner of the Mob Vote 2020. Players can see these mobs glowing in dark waterlogged caves and pools found underground.

The 1.17 update also added "the cutest predator," Axolotls, to Minecraft. Unlike wolves, players can take axolotls to underwater battles.

Goats are the natural inhabitants of mountain biomes. These mischievous mobs love to ram their heads against different mobs or players. While exploring mountain biomes, they must remember that goats are planning to attack them.

Candles will be coming to Bedrock soon™️



We know this is highly anticipated feature, so thanks for your patience everyone!! — Jay Wells ⛏️ (@Mega_Spud) June 8, 2021

In Minecraft 1.17, Mojang added amethyst geodes to the overworld. These rare structures come in three layers and generate underground. From amethyst geodes, players can obtain amethyst shards, blocks, calcite, and more.

Also read: Full list of new features releasing in Minecraft 1.17 Caves & Cliffs update Part 1

Edited by Ravi Iyer