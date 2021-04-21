Minecraft 1.17 Caves and Cliffs update: Everything we know about the release date

The much-awaited Minecraft Caves and Cliffs Update was planned for release in the summer of 2021. Unfortunately, the developers had to make some changes to the release date.

Last week, Mojang made a massive announcement regarding Minecraft's upcoming update. This update is now divided into two parts and will arrive separately. The announcement triggered the base as many fans were upset about the sudden delay in the update.

The upcoming major Minecraft Update is split into two parts. Previously, the update was going to come out in mid-2021. The first part of the Caves and Cliffs update will follow the same schedule as the old date. It will officially be released in the summer of 2021.

Developers have planned the second part of the update for the winter holidays. Compared to the first part, the second is more challenging and technically complex. Due to this, Mojang had to make changes to the release date.

Why did Mojang change the release date?

From the highest peaks to the deepest caves: the Caves & Cliffs update is more ambitious than anything we’ve done before.



To make sure we can truly live up to the community’s excitement, we’ve unfortunately had to adjust our development timeline:



↣ https://t.co/0xNHBrbZRU ↢ pic.twitter.com/XsCXQlyOkb — Minecraft (@Minecraft) April 14, 2021

For a long time, fans have been waiting for the spectacular Caves and Cliffs Update. In Minecon 2020, Mojang introduced players to many new biomes and mobs coming into the game. Developers were deeply saddened to announce that this beautiful update is going to be delayed.

Due to the global pandemic, developers had to work from home, which is a challenge in itself. This update completely changes the world generation and terrain formation in the overworld. The Minecraft team worked through a lot of technical difficulties to solve these problems.

Even after working extra hours, there is no guarantee that the developers will complete the update in time. Rushing such a significant update would only create bugs and glitches. Considering all of this, Mojang decided to delay the technically challenging part of the update.

What's coming in the first update and what's not?

Adorable, comfortable in a bucket, and not afraid to vanquish your foes for you! We’re not just describing every single person on the dev team, but also the star of this week’s Bedrock beta: the axolotl!



Learn how to join the beta:



↣ https://t.co/zIETxlIoM3 ↢ pic.twitter.com/m0Jd3VkUzy — Minecraft (@Minecraft) March 31, 2021

Fans won't be seeing any deep caves or massive mountains in the first part of Caves and Cliffs Update. The first part of the update focuses on new mobs and blocks in the game.

New caves and mountain biomes, as well as vibrations, fall under the technically tricky part. They will arrive in the second part of the Minecraft Caves and Cliffs update.

