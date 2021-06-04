Minecraft 1.17 Caves & Cliffs Update Part 1: All you need to know

In April, Mojang had to make a painful announcement regarding the Minecraft Caves and Cliffs update. This update is going to revamp the mountains and caves of the overworld.

The Minecraft Caves and Cliffs update isn't an easy update for developers because of massive changes in world generation. Sadly, Mojang decided to split the update to maintain game quality.

Due to work from home and technical challenges, developers decided to delay the significant features of the Caves and Cliffs update. Rushing the update would have led to a game filled with bugs and crashes. Caves and Cliffs is also "the most ambitious" update for Mojang, so they don't want to compromise on game quality.

After delaying the challenging part, developers focused on releasing the simple aspects of Caves and Cliffs update such as mobs, blocks, and items. Here is everything readers need to know about Minecraft Caves and Cliffs Part 1.

Minecraft 1.17 Caves & Cliffs Update Part 1

Release date

Couldn’t we have released everything in a single update? And how will the new version numbers work?



In this third Caves & Cliffs Special, we answer some of your most burning questions about the upcoming update – and look forward to Part II!



↣ https://t.co/dq93def4mj ↢ pic.twitter.com/4IpwPAlJU7 — Minecraft (@Minecraft) June 4, 2021

After Mojang rolled out the first pre-release for 1.17, fans started suspecting the release date was near. On June 2nd, Mojang revealed the date along with the pre-release.

Minecraft Caves and Cliffs Part 1 is set to be released on June 8th. It will be available for all devices on both Bedrock and Java Edition. Check out the main features of the upcoming 1.17 update.

New mobs

Glow squids (Image via Minecraft)

With the only exception of the warden, Mojang introduced all mobs initially planned for the Caves and Cliffs in the 1.17 update. The three new mobs added to Minecraft are:

Axolotls

Goats

Glow squids

Fans can now explore the dangerous seas and oceans with a new aquatic friend. Other than dolphins and turtles, axolotls are hostile towards all underwater mobs. With an army of axolotls, players can raid and conquer ocean monuments easily. Players can use buckets to pick up axolotls.

Bunch of axolotls (Image via Minecraft)

Goats are another new mob coming in this update. These passive mobs spawn on mountains. While exploring any mountain, be careful as goats have a habit of knocking players off cliffs.

Some players may like or hate glow squids, as they are the winner of Mob Vote. Many fans wished for iceologer or moobloom rather than glow squids. However, glow squids are coming to Minecraft. They are pretty similar to regular squids but drop glow ink sacs after dying.

New blocks and items

Amethyst shard (Image via PC Gamer)

While the 1.17 update won't add new caves and mountains, players will get tons of new blocks and items. In Caves and Cliffs Part1, players can find amethyst geodes generating underground.

Developers have successfully added all the blocks and items they announced for the first part of Caves and Cliffs update.

The first part of the Caves & Cliffs Update will focus on some cute and fun mobs, cool items, and new blocks such as: Goat, Axolotl, Crystals + Spyglass + Geodes + Tinted Glass, Copper + Lightning Rod, Glow Squid + Glow Ink, Powder Snow, Lush Cave Blocks, Dripstone Cave Blocks, Deepslate + Ore Variants, Glow Lichen, and Multiplayer Sleeping Rule (Java only).

Make the calendars and wait for the update to drop on June 8th. Impatient players can download the latest pre-release to test the upcoming features of the 1.17 update.

