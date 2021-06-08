Minecraft 1.17 Caves & Cliffs update vs Nether update: 5 major differences between the two

Last year, Mojang brought a massive overhaul to Minecraft's Nether realm with the 1.16 update. This update introduced many new Nether biomes, gameplay changes, mobs, blocks, and items.

After receiving a spectacular Nether update, fans couldn't see how Mojang could top that. Fortunately, Mojang decided to surprise the fans again. At Minecon 2020 Live, developers revealed the massive Caves & Cliffs update, which the community was not expecting.

Unlike the last Nether update, Caves & Cliffs is all about changing the Overworld of Minecraft. The first part of the Caves & Cliffs update was released today. Let's take a look at some of the differences between the Nether update and Caves & Cliffs Part 1.

What is the new Minecraft 1.17 Caves & Cliffs update bringing?

#5 - Biomes

Lush caves (Image via Minecraft)

Before the Nether update, Minecraft's Nether realm was pretty dull and boring. Mojang added four new Nether biomes and named the old Nether generation as Nether wastes to bring some variety.

Sadly, Minecraft 1.17 won't be receiving any new biomes in the regular world. However, Java Edition players can create a custom single biome world and try the lush caves and dripstone caves.

#4 - Mobs

Baby piglin on a baby hoglin (Image via Minecraft)

The Nether realm was the prime focus of the Minecraft 1.16 update. It introduced new piglins, hoglins, and their zombie variants. The 1.16 update also added striders, a mob that lives on lava, and zombie piglins replaced zombie pigmen.

In 1.17, Mojang introduced three new mobs to Minecraft:

Axolotls

Glow squids

Goats

Axolotls and glow squids are aquatic mobs spawning in waterlogged caves, whereas goats naturally spawn in the mountains.

#3 - New ores

Copper blocks (Image via Minecraft)

For a long time, diamonds reigned as one of the strongest ores in Minecraft. The Nether update changed that by introducing Netherite. Players can get Netherite by visiting the Nether realm and finding ancient debris.

In Minecraft 1.17 Caves & Cliffs update, Mojang is introducing a new ore called Copper. Blocks made from Copper can oxidize and change color when kept outside for long.

#2 - New trees

Warped trees (Image via Mojang)

New biomes added to the 1.16 update also brought in two new tree types, warped and crimson. As for the Caves & Cliffs update, Mojang added azalea trees. It is made up of the usual oak wood, but it has new beautiful leaves called azalea leaves.

#1 - Blocks and items

Caves and Cliffs blocks (Image via Reddit)

Minecraft Caves & Cliffs Part 1 introduced more items and blocks than the Nether update. The 1.17 update added over 100 new blocks and items, whereas the Nether update introduced around 90.

The update releases today. Be ready to experience Caves & Cliffs on your device.

Disclaimer: This article reflects the opinions of the writer.

For amazing Minecraft videos, do subscribe to Sportskeeda's newly launched YouTube channel

Edited by david.benjamin