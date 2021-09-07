Minecraft 1.17 Hardcore mode: All you need to know

In Minecraft, there are three main modes that gamers can play: survival, creative, and hardcore. Most will play in regular survival mode, and others like to build and let their imagination run wild in creative mode.

Hardcore mode, however, can be just as intense as it sounds. It is essentially survival mode, but as the name suggests, much more difficult. When a player dies, they cannot respawn, and their gameplay is over in that particular world.

Because hardcore mode can be so difficult, many Minecraft content creators have made wildly impressive series to showcase their extraordinary hardcore survival skills. Some of the best hardcore Minecrafters include Ph1LzA and WadZee.

For Minecraft users who want to try out hardcore mode for themselves but are unfamiliar with its semantics, the following is a brief guide to the primary information about its challenging gameplay method.

Hardcore mode in Minecraft 1.17

After players die in hardcore mode, the death screen will only have two options: ‘spectate world’ or ‘title screen.’ Unlike with survival worlds, there is no way to allow cheats on a hardcore world, meaning that they cannot quickly switch into creative mode to save themselves before death.

However, gamers can decide to cheat death afterward if they choose. They can do this by clicking ‘spectate world’ after death, then going into the setting menu and turning cheats on.

From there, users can get their game mode to survival and continue playing, even though it will take away the authentic hardcore experience.

Players will know they are in hardcore mode due to the difference in texture on the hearts that make up the health bar. Instead of just solid red hearts, there will instead be darker red lines to indicate hardcore mode is on.

Surviving while playing Minecraft in Hardcore mode is of crucial importance (Image via Stealth/YouTube)

When playing on the hardcore mode in Minecraft, the game difficulty is automatically set to hard. This means that the number of mobs that will spawn at any given time will increase, and their strength will be higher than usual. So, dealing with mobs is by far much more challenging while in hardcore mode.

To prevent as many unforeseen circumstances as possible in a hardcore world, gamers can opt to get a glimpse at their world prior to loading it in by choosing a designated seed. With every Minecraft world being created randomly, some seeds are more optimal for hardcore gameplay than others.

However, this will only give them a look at the terrain they will likely encounter, not necessarily the exact circumstances of their gameplay.

Users can play hardcore mode in Minecrade on multiplayer servers. In this instance, every single gamer on the server will have to be in hardcore mode, not just a select few.

Clearly, playing in this game mode is incredibly intense. One little mistake can result in the end of the game entirely, so gamers should be aptly prepared to go into their hardcore worlds.

