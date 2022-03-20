Minecraft 1.18.1 version ore distribution revealed

Mining ores is a significant aspect of Minecraft. Almost all kinds of blocks become available to players after they start mining resources. From the first day, players start gathering ores as they are crucial to survival.

Many blocks require a specific pickaxe (iron, diamond, etc.) to get mined. Players also need minerals to craft valuable items like armor, weapons, pickaxes, enchanting tables, etc. The Caves & Cliffs Part II update has drastically changed the ore distribution.

Due to this change, many players have had trouble finding the simplest ores like coal. This article shares the ore distribution for the latest Minecraft version.

Minecraft ore distribution

Coal ore

And here is the updated and finalized ore distribution chart for 1.18.

Coal ore can generate anywhere from Y 0 to 256. It first generates evenly between levels 136 to 256. Secondly, coal ore generates between 0-190. The game creates up to 30 coal blobs in one chunk.

Coal ore is easily found in mountains as they are more exposed to air at higher altitudes. But below Y level 136, coal has less exposure and requires players to strip mining. The best height levels to find coal is around Y 95 and 136.

Copper ore

Copper ore generates between Y 112 and -16. They are prevalent in dripstone caves. Players should mine around Y 47 and 48 to find copper ore easily.

Lapis lazuli ore

Lapis lazuli ore generates between Y 64 and -64. It is one of the rarest ores but drops the most items. Lapis lazuli is most common at Y 0.

Iron ore

Iron ore has become more common in the Minecraft Caves & Cliffs Part II update. Iron ore can generate at any height level in the Overworld. They are extremely common at higher height levels, specifically at Y 232.

If players cannot find mountains, they can mine at height level 16 to discover lots of iron ore. However, they have less air exposure and are usually hidden behind stones.

Redstone ore

Redstone ore generates between Y -15 and 63. It frequently generates towards the bottom of the world.

Emerald ore

Emerald ores have become more common in Minecraft Caves & Cliffs Part II. Players can find emerald ores in every mountain biome between -16 and 256. They are common at higher height levels.

Diamond ore

Diamond ore generates between Y 14 and -63. Like in older versions, they have a high frequency at bottom height levels. However, they have low air exposure, meaning players have to strip mine around Y -59.

Nether ores

All nether ores are unaffected by Minecraft Caves & Cliffs Part II update. Ancient debris commonly generates between Y 13-17, nether quartz between Y 10-114, and nether gold ore at 15.

