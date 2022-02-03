Minecraft 1.18.20.23 Bedrock beta patch notes: Full list of changes and fixes revealed

Both Minecraft Bedrock and Java developers released preview versions on the same day. Java snapshot focused on bug fixes as Mojang prepares to release version 1.18.2. However, the Bedrock beta continues to move towards The Wild Update with the addition of new features and changes.
The recent Bedrock beta 1.18.20.23 brings new changes to frogs and frog spawn. Unexpectedly, it also featured an insignificant change to goat horn's usage. This made some players wonder if goat horns will come with The Wild Update.
Other than the experimental features, beta 1.18.20.23 also features many bug fixes. Here are the major changes and fixes in the latest Bedrock beta.
Minecraft 1.18.20.23 Bedrock beta patch notes
Experimental Features
Frog
- Tadpole health is now 6
- Frogs are now tempted and bred using Slime Balls
- Frogs now only use jump animation when using Jump Goal
- Adjusted Frog spawning in Swamps, weight 10, headsize 2-5
- JumpToBlockGoal now correctly has the mob jump to small blocks like Lily Pads
Frog Spawn
- Frog Spawn now breaks when pushed by a Piston
- Frog Spawn is now destroyed when the water source beneath it is removed
- Players can no longer place frog spawn over solid ground or underwater with the fill command
- Frog spawn is no longer prevented from hatching when a block is underneath.
- Players can no longer place frogspawn on blocks
- Falling blocks now destroy frog spawn block
Goat Horn
- After using goat horns, there is now a cooldown period before players can use them again
Features and Bug Fixes
Custom Skins
- Custom skins not saving when leaving Dressing Room issue is fixed.
Gameplay
- An issue where Mending would not always correctly consume XP Orbs to repair has been fixed.
Mobs
- Drowned can no longer spawn when block light level is above 0
User Interface
- Fixed truncated label above 2x2 crafting grid in Pocket UI inventory screen
- Create New World beta setting not persisting between play sessions is now fixed.
Vanilla Parity
- Dripstones under flowing water do not fill cauldrons
Items
- Players can now equip custom armor with the "Use" button when different armor is already equipped
The new Minecraft beta will also feature a number of technical changes that may go over the head for some average players. Interested players can check out the technical changes on Minecraft's official site.