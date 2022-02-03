Minecraft 1.18.20.23 Bedrock beta patch notes: Full list of changes and fixes revealed

Both Minecraft Bedrock and Java developers released preview versions on the same day. Java snapshot focused on bug fixes as Mojang prepares to release version 1.18.2. However, the Bedrock beta continues to move towards The Wild Update with the addition of new features and changes.

The recent Bedrock beta 1.18.20.23 brings new changes to frogs and frog spawn. Unexpectedly, it also featured an insignificant change to goat horn's usage. This made some players wonder if goat horns will come with The Wild Update.

Hello! It's time for a Minecraft: Bedrock Edition Beta update!Including:• Froggy Fixes• Gameplay Tweaks and Fixes• Fixed Mending / XP!Check out the full changelog here: feedback.minecraft.net/hc/en-us/artic… (Info about the Preview can be found here: aka.ms/PreviewFAQ)

Other than the experimental features, beta 1.18.20.23 also features many bug fixes. Here are the major changes and fixes in the latest Bedrock beta.

Minecraft 1.18.20.23 Bedrock beta patch notes

Experimental Features

Frog

Tadpole health is now 6

Frogs are now tempted and bred using Slime Balls

Frogs now only use jump animation when using Jump Goal

Adjusted Frog spawning in Swamps, weight 10, headsize 2-5

JumpToBlockGoal now correctly has the mob jump to small blocks like Lily Pads

Frog Spawn

Frog Spawn now breaks when pushed by a Piston

Frog Spawn is now destroyed when the water source beneath it is removed

Players can no longer place frog spawn over solid ground or underwater with the fill command

Frog spawn is no longer prevented from hatching when a block is underneath.

Players can no longer place frogspawn on blocks

Falling blocks now destroy frog spawn block

Goat Horn

After using goat horns, there is now a cooldown period before players can use them again

Features and Bug Fixes

Custom Skins

Custom skins not saving when leaving Dressing Room issue is fixed.

Gameplay

An issue where Mending would not always correctly consume XP Orbs to repair has been fixed.

Mobs

Drowned can no longer spawn when block light level is above 0

User Interface

Fixed truncated label above 2x2 crafting grid in Pocket UI inventory screen

Create New World beta setting not persisting between play sessions is now fixed.

Vanilla Parity

Dripstones under flowing water do not fill cauldrons

Items

Players can now equip custom armor with the "Use" button when different armor is already equipped

The new Minecraft beta will also feature a number of technical changes that may go over the head for some average players. Interested players can check out the technical changes on Minecraft's official site.

