Minecraft 1.18 Caves & Cliffs Bedrock update release date for PC revealed

After months of waiting, Minecraft's Caves and Cliffs Part 2 update is finally approaching its expected release time. Mojang has revealed the official release date for the 1.18 update.

The second phase of Caves and Cliffs has become the biggest update in Minecraft's history. Due to technical challenges, developers failed to release all features at once and had to split the update.

The world generation is now finally ready to be officially released. Minecraft 1.18 Caves and Cliffs update will release on November 30, 2021. Players will be able to install the latest version, 1.18, as soon as it's released.

Minecraft 1.18 Caves & Cliffs Part 2 is coming

↣ redsto.ne/cavescliffsiic… ↢ Mark your calendars, and start practising your awestruck gasps: Caves & Cliffs: Part II releases in all its natural splendour on November 30th! Mark your calendars, and start practising your awestruck gasps: Caves & Cliffs: Part II releases in all its natural splendour on November 30th!↣ redsto.ne/cavescliffsiic… ↢ https://t.co/MpB1QplXDp

This week, Mojang finally announced the date for the Minecraft 1.18 update. In April, the company announced that the second half of Caves and Cliffs would be released towards the end of the year. Minecraft 1.18 will release for all platforms on November 30, 2021.

Both Minecraft Bedrock and Java Edition will receive the update on the same day. Players can expect the 1.18 update to be available around 10.00 am EST on November 30, 2021.

The following platforms will receive the Minecraft Caves and Cliffs Part 2 update:

Java Edition

macOS

Linux

Windows

Bedrock Edition

Xbox Series X

Xbox Series S

Xbox One

PlayStation 5

PlayStation 4

Nintendo Switch

iOS

Android

Windows 10

Windows 11

After the 1.18 update is out, Java players can download the latest version from the official Minecraft launcher, whereas Bedrock players can update using their respective game stores.

Major features of the 1.18 update

New caves and mountains in 1.18 update (Image via Minecraft)

At this point, almost every Minecrafter knows about the beautiful caves and mountains coming in the 1.18 update. Because of them, Mojang's announcement regarding the split disappointed and saddened many players.

However, the much-awaited Caves and Cliffs Part 2 update is less than two weeks away. On November 30, players will be able to upgrade their world to 1.18 generation and explore new cave and mountain biomes.

The natural height of the Overworld terrain will be increased in the 1.18 update. Below the surface level, players will find massive hollow caves. Players will also come across extremely tall mountains that have a height of Y 260.

What's not coming in Minecraft 1.18?

At Minecraft Live 2021, developers told the community that deep dark caves and the Warden would arrive only as part of the Wild Update. In this week's announcement, Mojang officially announced a delay in a few more features. Unfortunately, goat horns, bundles, and archeology will arrive in future updates.

