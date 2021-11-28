Minecraft 1.18 Caves and Cliffs update part 2 release date and time for Xbox One

1.18 is Minecraft’s next major update. Titled “Caves and Cliffs part 2,” this update will bring many game-changing features to Minecraft. Slated as one of Minecraft’s most extensive updates to date, Minecraft 1.18 mainly focuses on changes to world generation and build height, adversely affecting other features like ore generation.

Minecraft 1.18 will be available to play on various platforms, including Windows, PlayStation 4, Android, iOS, and Xbox One. Each version of Minecraft has slight differences concerning gameplay and items. Also, with the addition of the “seed parity” feature, players from different platforms will be able to play on similar seeds.

Minecraft 1.18 for Xbox one: Release date and time

Minecraft @Minecraft



↣ redsto.ne/cavescliffsiic… ↢ Mark your calendars, and start practising your awestruck gasps: Caves & Cliffs: Part II releases in all its natural splendour on November 30th! Mark your calendars, and start practising your awestruck gasps: Caves & Cliffs: Part II releases in all its natural splendour on November 30th!↣ redsto.ne/cavescliffsiic… ↢ https://t.co/MpB1QplXDp

On November 17, 2021, Mojang announced that the Minecraft 1.18 Caves and Cliffs part 2 update would be released on November 30, 2021. The announcement came amidst the release of a plethora of pre-releases for Minecraft 1.18. Pre-releases are test versions of an upcoming update, indicating that the official update is almost complete.

The Minecraft 1.18 update will be released on the following platforms

Both versions of Minecraft are popular (Image via Minecraft)

Bedrock Edition:

Xbox One

Xbox Series S/X

PlayStation 4 /5

Windows 10/11

iOS

Android.

Java Edition:

macOS

Windows

Linux

Players can expect the update to launch at around 10:00 AM (PST) for all platforms. The Xbox One has two versions of Minecraft available for it. The better known of the two is the Bedrock version, which houses many other platforms under its vast umbrella, like Android, iOS, PlayStation 4 /5, and the PC Bedrock edition.

The other version is an older version available specifically for players who did not switch from Minecraft for Xbox One to the Bedrock Edition before November 30, 2019.

Features coming to Minecraft 1.18 on Xbox One

1) World generation overhaul

Minecraft 1.18 completely revamps the game’s terrain generation. Mountains are now more real-looking and lifelike and are divided into six sub biomes. Caves contain large hollow openings which can be used as entry points to begin exploring the cave. A plethora of new underground cave biomes have been added as well, including Lush caves, Dripstone caves, and noise caves, among others.

2) Build limit

Nova/Puff @_HelloCasanova_ mmm minecract 1.18 is gonna be so fun, heres me falling from the world build limit to the deepest part of the world 👍 mmm minecract 1.18 is gonna be so fun, heres me falling from the world build limit to the deepest part of the world 👍 https://t.co/AeCXhZ3CmW

Minecraft 1.18 brings a change to the height and depth of the game’s world. The maximum height has been increased to 320 blocks, and the maximum depth has been increased to a whopping Y level -64.

3) Ore generation

Ore distribution in the Caves and Cliffs update (Image via Minecraft)

The Caves and Cliffs part 2 update brings with it a complete revamp of the ore generation and distribution system. The heights at which ores generate have not been changed for all ores, and the sizes of ore chains within the world of Minecraft have increased drastically.

The Caves and Cliffs part 2 update will bring exciting changes and improvements with it. While the decision for the update to be split into two parts showed mixed reactions, the update looks to be an interesting one, and it seems that a major chunk of Minecraft players will nevertheless enjoy it.

Edited by R. Elahi