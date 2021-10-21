Minecraft Caves & Cliffs part 2: Confirmed features, biomes, additions, and more

The highly awaited 1.18 Caves & Cliffs update of Minecraft will be released very soon. During Minecraft Live, which was streamed last week, developers revealed that they are almost done with the main features. They also announced that it would come out in a month or two.

Sadly, one of the biggest features of the 1.18 update, the deep dark cave biome, has been moved to the 1.19 update. Wardens and sculk blocks will also be added with the Minecraft 1.19 The Wild Update.

Everything confirmed to be added with the Minecraft 1.18 Caves & Cliffs update

Cave biomes

Lush cave biome (Image via Minecraft)

Caves are one of the most commonly explored places in the game. Sadly, they have been the same for a very long time. However, this changes with the 1.18 update as two new cave biomes, lush caves, and dripstones are planned to be introduced.

The caves will also generate till level -59 as the new world height has increased downwards to -64 in version 1.18.

Lush caves

The lush caves are the most lively underground places to explore. They are full of different trees and plants. The cutest predator, Axolotl, also spawns here exclusively and can be seen swimming in shallow lakes.

Some of the most common blocks and plant players will find here are grass, rooted dirt, glow berries, and variants of azalea and moss.

Dripstone caves

These are the scariest biomes to explore. The dripstone caves are full of dripstone and pointed dripstone blocks generated as both stalagmites and stalactites.

Many hostile mobs spawn here as these caves are completely dark. Unusually, copper ore is generated very often here.

Mountain biomes

New mountain biomes (Image via Minecraft)

Caves are not the only thing that will be almost completely changed when the update comes out. Mojang will release six new mountain sub biomes: meadows, jagged peaks, snowy slopes, frozen peaks, groves, and stony peaks.

The mountains can be as tall as 260 blocks, as the height limit has also been increased upwards to Y319.

Music and advancements

A new music disc will be added (Image via Minecraft)

A new main menu and Overworld Music have been introduced in the latest 1.18 snapshot (21w42a). Along with that, the snapshot also contained a new music disc titled "Otherside." In survival mode, it can be obtained from corridor chests of strongholds and rarely from loot chests of dungeons.

The developers have also announced four new advancements for Caves & Cliffs part 2:

Caves & Cliffs: Achieved when the player falls from the top to the bottom of the Overworld.

Feels like home: Achieved when a player rides a strider for fifty blocks in the Overworld.

Sound of Music: This advancement can be completed by playing music with a jukebox in a meadow biome.

Star Trader: Achieved when a player trades with a villager at the world height limit.

