Minecraft 1.18 Caves and Cliffs update: Pre-release 1 launch date and expected announcement

Minecraft Caves and Cliffs update has been the most ambitious project for Mojang. Because of the pandemic and long list of announced features, developers failed to release the update as a whole in the first year.

Ever since the release of Minecraft Caves and Cliffs Part 1, developers have been working on the world generation. After many experimental and regular snapshots, both players and developers are satisfied with the new caves, mountains, and overall terrain generation.

As December approaches, players are now eagerly waiting to get news about the release date of the Caves and Cliffs update. The wait might finally be over as developers will soon release the first pre-release for the 1.18 update.

Minecraft 1.18 Caves & Cliffs update pre-release 1

What are Minecraft pre-releases?

Before releasing a major update, Minecraft developers release test versions called pre-releases. These versions are similar to snapshots, but they do not have any new content. Pre-releases are all about preparing the game for the final release. Players will mostly find bug fixes and minor improvements in pre-releases.

When is Minecraft 1.18 pre-release 1 coming?

Minecraft developers have shared a few obvious clues about the first pre-release for Minecraft Caves and Cliffs Part 2 update. Slicedlime, a known developer in the Minecraft community, tweeted:

slicedlime @slicedlime No snapshot today! We're pre-paring something for tomorrow though... No snapshot today! We're pre-paring something for tomorrow though...

Today, developers were supposed to release a snapshot. But that plan seems to have been delayed, as Slicedlime announced. However, developers are probably "pre-paring" for the first 1.18 pre-release.

Adrian Östergård @adrian_ivl slicedlime @slicedlime No snapshot today! We're pre-paring something for tomorrow though... No snapshot today! We're pre-paring something for tomorrow though... Hold on to your frog memes. Pre-tty sure we should have something going out tomorrow though. twitter.com/slicedlime/sta… Hold on to your frog memes. Pre-tty sure we should have something going out tomorrow though. twitter.com/slicedlime/sta…

The first pre-release for Minecraft 1.18 update is expected to be released on Thursday, November 11, 2021. Players will have to wait to try the 1.18 pre-release 1. It will be available on the Minecraft launcher for players to download.

Mojang may announce release date for 1.18 update

Caves & Cliffs Part 2 (Image via Mojang)

With the first pre-release coming out tomorrow, players might be wondering when the 1.18 update will eventually arrive. The good news is that Minecraft developers are finally done with the snapshots. Within this week, Mojang may reveal the official release date for Minecraft Caves and Cliffs Part 2.

Last time, Mojang announced the launch date when they released the second pre-release. Similarly, players can expect the date to be revealed in the starting few pre-releases.

Unlike snapshots, pre-releases are released almost every day until the update launches. Mojang might release the update before November 20, depending on how many bugs they encounter during the pre-release stage.

