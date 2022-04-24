How to tame a wolf in Minecraft 1.18

Wolves are one of the oldest mobs in Minecraft, and for nearly their entire tenure, they have been tamable by the player. Acting as safety nets and extra damage dealers to keep hostile mobs at bay, wolves can help players explore the deepest depths of the world’s caves or continue exploring at night. They also make for adorable inclusions in any cozy-themed build or add a sense of homeliness to a base.

While much of the game has changed or become more complex, wolves have remained the same. They are as easy to tame now as they have been since their inclusion in the game.

Minecraft 1.18: How to tame wolves

Finding wolves

A pack of wild wolves (Image via Minecraft)

Wild wolves can be found in a plethora of biomes:

Forests

Taigas

Grove

Old growth taigas

Snowy taigas

All variants of these biomes (other than flower forests)

Wolves will spawn in packs of four, where 10% of all spawned wolves will spawn as pups. These naturally spawned wolves are wild and can be tamed by any player, unless any of the packs are attacked by the player. This will cause the entire pack to become hostile, and they will proceed to chase the player.

Taming wolves

A couple of tamed wolves (Image via Minecraft)

Wolves, once found, can be tamed with bones. Only wild wolves can be given bones, as tamed wolves will not accept bones at all. Each bone used on a wild wolf has a roughly 33% chance of successfully taming the wolf. On taming, the wolf is given a red collar and, in the Java Edition of the game, will sit down if not swimming. This collar can be dyed by using any color of dye on the wolf.

For those wanting to amass an army of fuzzy friends, there is no limit to the number of wolves that a player can tame. However, wolves can accidentally attack one another when trying to get to a mob they are trying to attack, which will start fights among packs of tamed wolves.

Wolves, if not sitting, will follow the player, attacking mobs the player attacks or vice versa. If the player gets too far away from the wolf, 12 blocks to be exact, this can teleport them into blocks such as glass or half-blocks, which the game considers open. Unfortunately, this means that they can teleport into walls or under ice and subsequently suffocate and either get injured or die.

Keeping tamed wolves alive

A tamed wolf with a low tail (Image via Minecraft)

Players should keep an eye on their tamed wolf’s tail. The tails of tamed wolves act as a visual indicator of the wolf’s health, with higher up being healthier and lower being less healthy, respectively. This health damage can be healed by eating any meat food items in the game for Bedrock players or any meat other than fish for Java players.

Edited by R. Elahi