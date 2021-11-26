Minecraft 1.18 update for Bedrock Edition & Java: Everything you need to know

The Minecraft 1.18 or Caves and Cliffs Part 2 update is set to be the biggest and most expansive update in the history of the game. While Minecraft has received a slew of updates in the past few years, none of them compare to what is lined up next for it. The Minecraft 1.18 update will come out on a variety of platforms, including the Java and Bedrock Editions, which are the most widely played versions of Minecraft.

The update will bring with it a plethora of game-changing features, with some major improvements and a complete makeover of several pre-existing features. The update was split into two parts, the first of which was released a few months ago in June 2021. This article will tell players everything they need to know about this upcoming update by Mojang.

What do we know about the Minecraft 1.18 update?

Mountains as seen in Minecraft Bedrock 1.18 (Image via Minecraft)

The Minecraft 1.18 - Caves and Cliffs part 2 update is going to be one of the biggest ever updates with significant additions. The update will be released on November 30, and should be expected to drop by around 10.00 am PST. A ton of changes can be expected from the update, from world generation to how seeds will work from now on.

Major changes in Minecraft 1.18 - Caves and Cliff Part 2

World Generation

The new cave types in Minecraft 1.18 (Image via Minecraft)

Mountains in Minecraft 1.18 have been totally overhauled, and will now generate in a manner similar to real-life mountains, with gradual slopes and extremely high peaks. They now come in six sub-biomes: meadows, groves, snowy slopes, jagged peaks, frozen peaks, and stony peaks. In addition to this, caves have also been overhauled. They also generate new biomes like dripstone caves and lush caves now.

World height

The height and depth of Minecraft’s world have been increased now, allowing for more opportunities for mining and building. Caves in Minecraft 1.18 stretch all the way down to Y level 64, while the world build limit has now been pushed to a whopping 320 blocks high.

Ore distribution and veins

Ore distribution for Minecraft 1.18 (Image via Minecraft)

Ore veins have been increased in length, thus generating more ore in one chain. Also, the heights or depths at which certain ores start to generate have been changed as well. Also, certain ores can be mixed with other blocks while generating. For example, iron ore can be mixed with tuff or raw iron blocks while attempting to generate.

Music Disc

Music discs in Minecraft (Image via Minecraft)

A new music disc titled “Otherside” has been added. The talented Lena Raine serves as its composer, as she has done with many other Minecraft music discs.

The Minecraft 1.18 - Caves and Cliffs update is set to change many of the age-old features in Minecraft. However, most members of the community see this as a welcome change and a breath of fresh air and are excited to be delving into this new chapter of the world’s best-selling videogame.

