Minecraft 1.18 update confirmed changes, blocks, new mob, and more

The Minecraft 1.18 update is on its way, and it will bring many new features that will change the game forever. The second phase of the Minecraft Caves & Cliffs update will be released later this year in winter.

Mojang has released two experimental snapshots for the upcoming 1.18 update that Java edition players can install on their PCs. Bedrock edition players can also test some of the forthcoming features by installing beta versions.

Minecraft 1.18 Caves & Cliffs part 2: New additions and changes

New features

Biomes

After a long time, Minecraft is finally receiving new cave and mountain biomes, and players can explore most of them in the latest experimental snapshot. The new cave biomes are lush caves, dripstone caves, and the deep dark. Three new noise cave generations are also going to be introduced: cheese, spaghetti, and noodle.

Not just one, but five new mountain sub biomes are making their way into the game through the 1.18 update. The names of these mountain biomes are meadows, lofty peaks, snowy slopes, snow-capped peaks, and mountain groves.

Items and blocks

Bundles in the game (Image via Minecraft)

In the Caves & Cliffs update part 2, Deepslate blocks will start generating from Y level zero, and it will completely replace stone from Y -8 till bedrock. Ore veins will be more prominent than they currently are, and players will find veins of multiple emerald ores a lot more often.

Sculk blocks are coming in the update as well that will generate deep dark caves. Sculk sensor is a sculk block that can be used in Redstone contraptions. It can detect vibrations in its vicinity and emit Redstone signals.

Goat horns and bundles will be added to the game. Players can obtain goat horns from a goat when it rams a solid block. Bundles can be crafted using two strings and six rabbit hides. This item will help players in managing their inventory items.

New mob

The warden is the new blind mob coming to Minecraft in the update. It will spawn in the deep dark caves, and like sculk sensor blocks, it can detect vibrations. As it is a hostile mob, it will attack the player once it detects their footsteps.

Confirmed changes

World height

New mountain biome (Image via Minecraft)

The world height has been the same for a long time, but Mojang has finally decided to increase it. The new world height limit will be Y 384, and players can build vertically until Y level 319. World generation height is also being increased downwards till Y level -64. Gamers will be able to find naturally generated caves that can go as deep as level -59.

Mob spawning

Axolotl in lush cave (Image via Minecraft)

Once the Minecraft version 1.18 comes out, axolotls will spawn in the lush caves only. The spawning of goats will also change, and the mountain biomes in which they will spawn are snowy slopes, lofty peaks, and snow-capped peaks.

In general, hostile mobs will only spawn in areas where the light level is equal to zero. But zombies, skeletons, spiders, and cave spider spawners can spawn their respective mobs up to block-light level 11.

